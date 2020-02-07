As expected, the Republican Senators acquitted Trump at his impeachment trial. The acquittal will now be the centerpiece of Trump’s reelection campaign.

The difference between former president Richard Nixon and Trump when facing impeachment: Nixon accepted the validity of the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law and a bipartisan Congress was poised to hold him accountable, whereas Trump views the Constitution and the rule of law as impediments to overcome and has the lockstep support of Congressional Republicans.

At the impeachment trial, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) gave the most honest Republican answer on why he voted against no witnesses and documents when he admitted that Trump committed all the acts set forth in the two Articles of Impeachment, but said these acts were not impeachable. And Defense Counsel Alan Dershowitz argued that a president can do almost anything because he is president and his personal interests are the nation’s interests. They have allowed Trump to turn the Constitution on its head and largely erased Congress’s oversight powers.

The Congressional Republicans have sold their souls for two conservative Supreme Court Justices, 187 other conservative federal judges and counting, a tax “overhaul” favoring the rich, and, possibly, the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

November 3, 2020, will be a chance for voters to remove Trump. It won’t be easy.