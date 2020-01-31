Brilliant local jazz vocals star Khalil Wilson teams up with some longtime collaborators in the Good Luck Trio--Javier Santiago, piano; Giulio Xavier Cetto, bass and Berkeley's great young drum prodigy, Genius Wilson--for a program honoring Sarah Vaughan and Oscar Peterson, celebrating Black History Month for the California Jazz Conservatory this Friday at 8, Rendon Hall, 2040 Addison, a half block off Shattuck and Downtown Berkeley BART. Tickets: $15-20 at: cjc.edu/concerts/

Santiago's debut album, 'Phoenix,' 2018, featured national jazz stars like Nicholas Peyton, Nir Felder, John Raymond--and Berkeley High grad and alum of the Berkeley High Jazz Band.

Khalil's sung with and been praised by music luminaries like Kenny Burrell and Carlos Santana. Genius Wilson, who was barely in his teens when he first attracted attention as a drummer, has accompanied his teacher, the late Bill Bell, Howard Wiley, Marcus Shelby, Geechi Taylor--and Faye Carol--besides working with Khalil's own group for several years.