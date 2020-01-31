Worth Noting and Showing Up:



Monday – Author Talk with George Lakey on How We Win



Tuesday – The 6 pm City Council special session includes two items ballot initiative planning and the Adeline Corridor Plan,



Wednesday – The Planning Commission item 10. Southside Plan is about increasing the housing density (student housing) adjacent to UCB Check the agenda packet for details.



Thursday – Inclusionary affordable housing in Opportunity Zones (Opportunity Zones are Capital Gains tax shelters) is on the City Council Land Use Committee agenda, Facilities, Infrastructure meets in the afternoon.



Sunday, Feb 9 – 350 Bay Area is providing ½ day training on impacting CA legislation on Climate.



The agenda for the February 11 City Council meeting is available for review and follows the list of meetings.



February 18 is the last day to Register to Vote for the March 3, CA primary, https://registertovote.ca.gov Use the same link to check your registration. (If you can’t find your registration you may need to add your middle name or initial with your first name)







Sunday, February 2, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, February 3, 2020



City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda, no items listed other than approving minutes



Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 8. Proposed project to develop a framework for social justice approach to human needs in Berkeley, 9. 75th anniversary of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki educational forum and development of nuclear weapons at Livermore National Weapons Lab, 13. 1/21 Council 5 to 4 vote rejecting resolution to oppose new US Base construction in Henoko-Oura of Okinawa



Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: V. Revise Firefighter, Sworn Fire Inspector, Deputy Fire Marshal and Fire Marshal Classifications



Public Works Commission – Paving Subcommittee, 6:30 – 7:30 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 3. Creating Revised Streets Policy



How We Win in These Polarized Times, George Lakey, Author Talk, 7 pm, at 6501 Telegraph, Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library, no fee, donations appreciated, Sunday workshop is full with a waiting list



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels



Tuesday, February 4, 2020



3 pm Special Closed Session: Conference with Labor Negotiators, Employees Berkeley Police Association



4 pm Special Session: Public Hearing Berkeley Election Reform Act, Action: 1. Cost of Living Adjustment, 2. Prohibit Officeholder Accounts



6 pm Special Session, Agenda: 1. Discussion Services Council may wish to fund thru revenue measures (ballot initiatives) and community survey, 2. Adeline Corridor Planning Process Update.



Wednesday, February 5, 2020



Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, Agenda: Consent: B.36 month contract with First Alarm Security & Patrol $550,000 with option to extend, Action: A. Potential Impact Berkeley Patient Group relocation on West Branch Library



Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: 2. Census Presentation, 5. Elevator Ordinance, 6. New Construction and Renovations – Accessibility Guidelines and Regulations



Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room



Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 10. Southside EIR discussion – increase density adjacent to UCB campus (roughly Bancroft Way - Dwight, Prospect – Fulton, Telegraph extends to Parker), 11. Public Hearing Amend Zoning Map and General Plan for Rose Garden Inn - 2740 & 2744 Telegraph, 2348 Ward, 12. State ADU regulation and local ADU ordinance,



Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Berkeley Police Dept policies regarding interactions with persons possibly on probation or parole



Thursday, February 6, 2020



City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 3. Inclusionary Units in Opportunity Zones, 4. Chain Store Regulations, 5. Small Business Listening Sessions, 6. Amend Ordinance 13.78 to prohibit additional fees for roommate replacements, lease renewals and terminations.



City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: Bright streets – paint crosswalks, bike lanes, traffic signage within 3 blocks of schools, 3. Regulate plastic bags at retail and food service establishments, 4. Terminate sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicles in City of Berkeley by 2025, 5. Revive Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, 6. Establish Brilliant 100 as EBCE default for residential and commercial, Renewable 100 (100% renewable energy) for Municipal accounts, 7. Potential Bonding and Funding Opportunities for improving the PCI (Paving Condition Index) and creating a Paving Master Plan. Unscheduled/Items for Future Agendas: Traffic Circles, Climate Emergency Dept/Office



Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: VII. A. Best Practices for Equity Programs, B. Cannabis Ordinance passed 1-28-2020



Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 4. Public Campaign Financing Program certification for Alexander Sharenko



Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 8. 1654 Fifth St, 9. Climate Emergency Subcommittee,



Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/



1399 Queens Road – Landmark or Structure of Merit Designation



3000-3006 San Pablo – Demolition Referral



2590 Bancroft Way – Demolition Referral



2300 Ellsworth – Landmark or Structure of Merit Initiation



Certified Local Government Grant Application



2043 Lincoln – Landmark or Structure of Merit designation



2133 University - Sign Alteration Permit



2200-block Piedmont Ave – Structural Alteration Permit



Public Works Commission Regular Meeting, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, No Agenda posted, check before going



Public Works Commission – Utility Undergrounding Subcommittee, 4 – 5 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Elm Room, 5. Council work session March 24, 6. Transition from undergrounding subcommittee to task force if approved by Council



Friday, February 7, 2020



California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 4 – 5:30 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.



Saturday, February 8, 2020



No City meetings/events found



Sunday, February 9, 2020



350 Bay Area ½ day training (in Berkeley) on how to impact State of California critical climate legislation, 12:20 – 4 pm, sign up online to attend



Agenda for February 11 Council meeting: Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Approvals Development Agreements for 2012 Berkeley Way, 2. 2nd reading Cannabis Ordinance, 3. Appoint Lisa Warhaus as Director of Health, Housing and Community Services, 5. Add $235,000 (total $450,000) with Sloan Sakai LLP for Chief Labor Negotiator services, 6. Apply for CA Dept of Housing and Development (HCD) funds $1 – 5 million under CalHome Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program and agreements if awarded, 7. Apply for Infill Infrastructure grants for 2527 Blake (SAHA) and 2001 Ashby (RCD), 8. Modify Block Grant to use CSBG funds for mobile shower program, 9. Support HR 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019, 10. Support HR 5609 – Homelessness Emergency Declaration Act, 12. Improve enforcement ordinance Wage Theft Prevention, 13. Installation William Byron Rumford Plaque, 14. Referral to City Manager Electric Moped Ride-Share Franchise Agreement, ACTION: 15. Recommendations Related to Code Enforcement and Receivership Actions, 16. Disposition 1631 fifth St, 17. Resolution Safe Overnight RV Parking at Designated City-Owned Parking Lots, 18. Discussion Potential Ballot Measure for inclusion in community survey, 19. Electric Bike Share Program Franchise Amendment, 20. Resolution Discouraging the Use of Cell Phones, Email, Texting, Instant Messaging and Social Media by Councilmembers during Official City Meetings, 21. 2-Lane Option on Adeline St between MLK Way and Ward.



Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals



0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD



2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020



1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020



Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline



1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled



Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period



1872 Allston 2-12-2020



910 Ashby 2-12-2020



1168 Cragmont 2-4-2020



2336 Eighth 2-12-2020



1412 Hearst 2-6-2020



1801 Shattuck 2-5-2020



1612 Stuart 2-4-2020



1508 Virginia 2-11-2020



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx










