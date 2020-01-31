DJT has successfully declared war on immigrants separating children from the parents. His racist policies have emboldened white euphemists. His tax cuts have driven a big gaping hole in the federal deficit (current interest on fed debt $479B) to be paid by our children & future generations of Americans. Team trump and the Senate Republicans who are complicit in his many crimes are black slapping & giving themselves high 5’s for blocking witnesses terrified that the sordid truth of Trumps dealings with Ukraine might see the light of day. The blood of all those dead Ukrainians who died because of the delay in US military aid will wash over Trump & his disgusting minions. The age of courageous independent thinkers seems to have vanished. Democracy is on life support.