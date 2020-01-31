As the reader has seen and heard, we've had an impeachment, (almost done at the time I'm writing this) that was a mockery the Constitution.

The U.S. Government has decided they do not care about following basic ethics, and the intent of the law. They do not care whether the U.S. will continue to be a free country. They've sided with the rogue President, and what we have is a roomful of hoodlums in suits and neckties.

The government has split off from the intent of the law, and furthermore, has split off from the letter of the law. Those Republicans who could have put a stop to this have already resigned, forced out of a sinking ship like in the scene in the movie "Titanic" in which all the rats on board jumped ship.

The members of government have decided, damn the Constitution, damn the fate of the U.S., it is every Senator out for themselves. And damn obeying the law.

Schizophrenia is often characterized as "split personality." This is not to be misunderstood. It does not mean "multiple personality," which is a completely different disorder. Split personality means the personality of the patient is split off from reality. Our government is headed toward that. They've begun by disregarding the law. The next step is to disregard obvious facts. Actually, the Republicans have already gotten to that step.

This splitting-off of people at top levels of government will spread to all levels of government. We are looking at a dystopic future of the United States.

The upcoming election will be rigged in some manner or will not happen as planned. Some type of national emergency will happen. Or some other strategy will be used to disrupt or corrupt the 2020 election. The bad guys have a plan--an educated guess.

What can we do about this? If everyone was like me, we could have collective disobedience. That could take the form of collectively not paying taxes. Another idea is for millions of individuals to sue the President and Congress in small claims courts. It could take the form of government employees not showing up for work.

What are the other options? We could have another impeachment. When Trump becomes emboldened to do more stupid, criminal acts, the House of Representatives could impeach again. Why not? We could keep impeaching every time Trump breaks the law.

Or, we could force Congress to take antipsychotics.