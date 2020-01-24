Worth Noting and Showing Up:



For a week that should have been quiet other than City Council on Tuesday, it is packed with workshops, speakers and interesting looking meeting agendas.



Sunday – Free Workshop – Electrify Everything, If you have a gas furnace or water heater on its last leg, the electrification workshop is a must. We must get off natural gas and now we can do it.



Monday – Check the proposed agenda items for Feb 11 City Council meeting.



Tuesday – If you can’t show up or tune into the 4 pm City Council session on the Fire Department, take a quick scan of the report – link is included below. Surveillance and Safe Overnight RV Parking are agenda items in the City Council Regular meeting agenda.



Wednesday – The Planning Commission subcommittee is presenting the Adeline Corridor Plan



Thursday – Seminar on preparing for power outages - Are You Prepared for the Next Power Outage,



Saturday – The evening event Climate Disruption, Migration and Border Walls with journalist Todd Miller is high on my show-up list after listening to a YouTube interview with Todd Miller. There is an all-day workshop on the Adeline Corridor from 9 am – 5 pm.







If you are interested in looking at the building projects that have been approved and are in the appeal period, that list with links follows the weekly list of meetings.







Sunday, January 26, 2019



Electrify Everything Albany, 11am-1 pm, free workshop at 1249 Marin Ave, Albany, Albany Community Center, on how to electrify everything including electric heat pumps and water heating



http://electrifyeverything.online/buildings



Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-free-workshop-electrification-2020-carbon-free-albany-challenge-registration-86849520253



Monday, January 27, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Listening Session on Homelessness, 3. Healthy Checkout – stores >2,500 sq ft to sell more nutritious food and beverage options in checkout areas, 4. a. & b. Resolution procurement, Sales and Serving of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages at City departments and City food services, Unscheduled: 5. a.&b.Enforcement of Berkeley Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda Planning for February 11 Council meeting: Referred Items for Review: 8. Updating Telecom Ordinances, Unscheduled Items: 9. Compulsory Composting and Edible Food Recovery CA SB 1383, 10. Revisions to Council Rules of Procedures and Order, Proposed Agenda, CONSENT: 1. Approvals Development Agreements for 2012 Berkeley Way, 2. Appoint Lisa Warhaus as Director of Health, Housing and Community Services, 4. Add $235,000 (total $450,000) with Sloan Sakai LLP for Chief Labor Negotiator services, 5/ Apply for CA Dept of Housing and Development (HCD) funds $1 – 5 million under CalHome Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program and agreements if awarded, 6. Apply for Infill Infrastructure grants for 2527 Blake (SAHA) and 2001 Ashby (RCD), 7. Modify Block Grantto use CSBG funds for mobile shower program, 8. Support HR 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019, 9. Support HR 5609 – Homelessness Emergency Declaration Act, 10. Referral to City Manager Electric Moped Ride-Share Franchise Agreement, ACTION: 11. Recommendations Related to Code Enforcement and Receivership Actions, 12. Discussion Potential Ballot Measure for inclusion in community survey, 13. Electric Bike Share Program Franchise Amendment, 14. Resolution Discouraging the Use of Cell Phones, Email, Texting, Instant Messaging and Social Media by Councilmembers during Official City Meetings, 15. Amend Ordinance to B.M.C. Chapter 13.78 to prohibit additional fees for Roommate Replacements and Lease Renewals and Terminations, 16. Installation of William Byron Rumford Plaque, 17. Analyze for potential redesign for 2-Lane Option on Adeline between MLK and Ward, 18. Referral to Budget Process: Eliminate the Permit Service Center (PSC) Fund and Direct Revenues to the General Fund – all departments currently funded through PSC Fund should have their funding from the General Fund. Unfinished Business for Scheduling: 1. Revisions to Ordinance No. 7,521 to increase compliance with the City’s short-term rental ordinance, 2. Grant Writing Services Referral, 3. Wage Theft Prevention Ordinance, 4. Ordinance to Require Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

City/UC/Student Relations Committee, 12 – 2 pm, at 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: Census 2020, Southside Safety Plan (Berkeley Police, UC Police), Campus and City Pedestrian Safety (ASUC).

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/City/UC/Student_Relations_Committee.aspx

Homeless Commission, - Homeless Encampment Subcommittee Meeting 5 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, 4. Encampment Matrix, 6. Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 7. People’s Park Encampment, 8. Mitigating Loss and Damage due to displacement

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Commissioner Knowledge Exchange Affordable Housing, 7. Recent Council Housing Actions, 8. Becoming and Staying Informed on Housing Activities of Other Commissions

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: Updates Solid Waste Recycling Transfer Center, 1. Presentation Fillgood.co, Skip the Slip proposal, Single Use Foodware Ordinance Implementation, Design Guidelines for New Construction,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, January 28, 2019

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room

Special Meeting - Fire and Emergency Services Funding, 4 pm, Presentation: emergency response and transport, fire suppression, emergency notification siren, evacuation, facilities, ballot measures, fees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/01_Jan/City_Council__01-28-2020_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx,

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 1. $75,000 Contract with Lake Research Partners for 2020 Registered Voter Survey, 3. Enter Participation Agreement with Pension Stabilization Trust for IRS Section 115 Trust Fund, 4. Add $50,000 (total $100,000) with Albany Community Access Resources and Services (Albany CARES) for Mental Health Services, 5. Apply for Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG) for 1601 Oxford, 6. Sell 1631 Fifth St, 7. Cost Sharing Agreement with EBMUD not to exceed $855,264 (includes 20% contingency) for pipeline and paving Ellsworth and Stuart, 8. 2020 Regional Body Appointments, 9. Resolution ”New Border Vision” migrants are part of human family deserving dignity and respect, 10. Allocation Discretionary Funds for Dorothy Day, 11. Letter supporting dedicated bus lane on Bay Bridge, 10. Letter Supporting revival of Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, ACTION: 12. Cannabis Ordinance Revisions, 13. Surveillance: Technology Report, Acquisition Report, Use Policy for License Plate Readers, GPS Trackers, Body Worn Cameras, 14. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 15. Resolution for Safe Overnight RV Parking at Designated City-Owned Parking Lots during overnight non-business hours, INFORMATION REPORTS: 16. Public Health Division Recommendations on Cannabis,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Peace and Justice Commission – Socially Responsible Investment Procurement Policy Subcommittee, 6 - 7 pm at 1125 University, City of Berkeley West Branch Library, Agenda: 3. Response to Council request for policy to govern Commission’s advisory role on socially investment and procurement, 4. Review Finance Dept responses

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/ContentDisplay.aspx?id=13054

Wednesday, January 29, 2019

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 5:45 pm, at 2001 Center, 2nd Floor Law Library, Agenda: Adopt Resolution modifying the Fiscal Year, Staffing Model to be Delivered

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Concurrent Meeting Parks and Waterfront Commission and Public Works Commission, 7 – 9:30 pm at 1947 Center, Multi-purpose Room, Basement, Agenda: Measure T1 Phase 2 Kickoff, timelines, story maps

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Planning Commission – Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, January 30, 2019

Are You Prepared for the Next Power Outage, 6:30 – 8 pm, at 1606 Bonita, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, CERT trainer Sam Freeman will present seminar on alternatives to utility powered appliances and alternative power sources

https://bdpnnetwork.org/event/are-you-prepared-for-the-next-power-outage/

Friday, January 31, 2019

Councilmember Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, 3 - 5 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 5th Floor, Redbud Conference Room

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 4 – 5:30 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/

Saturday, February 1, 2019

Planning Commission – Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 9 am – 5 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Room A, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Working Meeting to discuss Subcommittee Recommendations on Plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/adelinecorridor/

Climate Disruption, Migration, and the Rise of Walls with Todd Miller journalist, author Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World and Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration and Homeland Security, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, $5 admission – no one turned away for lack of funds

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/climate-disruption-migration-and-the-rise-of-walls-february-1/

Sunday, February 2, 2019

No City meetings or City sponsored events found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1332 Alcatraz 1-29-2020

1516 Carleton 1-29-2020

1168 Cragmont 2-4-2020

1236 Dwight 1-27-2020

1795 Fourth 1-27-2020

1412 Hearst 2-6-2020

168 Hill 1-27-2020

1332-34 Oxford 1-29-2020

2323 Rose 1-23-2020

1562 San Lorenzo 1-28-2020

2929 Seventh 1-30-2020

2768 Shasta 1-27-2020

1801 Shattuck 2-5-2020

1632 Sterling 1-27-2020

1612 Stuart 2-4-2020

1508 Virginia 2-11-2020

1414 Walnut 1-28-2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21, Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY