As part of Kingfest Week, the East Bay Media Center will screen Ely Landau and Richard Kaplan's documentary film 'King, A Filmed Record, Montgomery to Memphis' at 6:45, Friday January 24th in the Center at 1939 Addison, between Milvia & MLK, a block from Downtown Berkeley BART. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 1970. 'King, A Filmed Record' is "an epic documentary, three hours long."

There will be an intermission. Further information: (510) 843-3699 Tickets: $8. Sliding scale for students, elders and the community. At the door or Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-montgomery-to-memphis-film-screening-tickets-89788873939?utm-medium