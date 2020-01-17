Our support is needed with a big showing tomorrow night at City Council January 21, 7 pm, 1231 Addison, Berkeley Unified School District Board Room. It’s hard to know what time this will come up and what kind of tactics will be used to sabotage it.

You may have at times had reservations about sanctioned homeless camps, but I am wholly in support of Establishing an Outdoor Emergency Shelter. This is the only way we will every get consistent garbage pick up, basic services and stop the harassment of chasing the homeless from lone location to another.

If you can’t show up at the very least please send a very short email of support to Council@cityofberkeley.info and place a phone call to Kate and your Council member.

Here is the item: