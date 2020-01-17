Extra
Berkeley City Council to Consider Outdoor Shelter
Our support is needed with a big showing tomorrow night at City Council January 21, 7 pm, 1231 Addison, Berkeley Unified School District Board Room. It’s hard to know what time this will come up and what kind of tactics will be used to sabotage it.
You may have at times had reservations about sanctioned homeless camps, but I am wholly in support of Establishing an Outdoor Emergency Shelter. This is the only way we will every get consistent garbage pick up, basic services and stop the harassment of chasing the homeless from lone location to another.
If you can’t show up at the very least please send a very short email of support to Council@cityofberkeley.info and place a phone call to Kate and your Council member.
Here is the item:
|44.
| Establishing an Outdoor Emergency Shelter (Reviewed by Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee)
Supplemental material (Supp 1)
From: Councilmembers Harrison and Davila, Mayor Arreguin, and Councilmember Robinson
Recommendation:
1. Refer to the City Manager to establish an outdoor emergency shelter in Berkeley. Such a shelter should consider the following amenities to be provided but not required: A. Climate-controlled, wind-resistant durable tents with wooden pallets for support. B. Seeking an agency to manage and oversee the emergency shelter. C. Portable toilet service and handwashing service. D. Shower and sanitation services E. Garbage pickup and safe needle disposal.
2. Refer to the November budget process $615,000 to be considered alongside other Measure P recommendations.
3. Temporarily waive BMC Article 9 Section 19.28.100 Section N106, to allow for the installation of tents and membrane structures that may be erected for longer than 180 days even if they do not meet all physical requirements.
4. Refer to the City Manager protocol for selecting residents that mirror other shelter selection criteria and are less restrictive than HUD protocols.
Financial Implications: See report
Contact: Kate Harrison, Councilmember, District 4, (510) 981-7140