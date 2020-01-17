Worth Noting and Showing Up:





Tuesday: The City Council 6 pm regular meeting agenda is still very long even though the 40 items on consent should not take a lot of time. The Hot Items on action are: 5-year paving plan, 44. Establishing Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 46. Purchase order for 9 trucks.

Wednesday: Both the Energy Commission and the Disaster and Fire Safety Commission look worth attending, unfortunately they both are at the same time and neither are recorded.

Thursday: The Council Budget Committee meets and the agenda includes fiscal policy and cannabis cryptocurrency tax. The Zoning adjustment Board will review the proposed 7-story apartment building (retail ground floor) at the Touchless Carwash site.

The January 28 City Council meeting agenda is available for comment and follows the weekly summary of meetings. Key items: 13. Surveillance: Technology and Acquisition Reports 15. Resolution for Safe overnight RV Parking at Designated City-Owned Parking Lots

January 30 - Are You Prepared for the Next Power Outage, 6:30 – 8 pm, at 1606 Bonita, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, CERT trainer Sam Freeman will present seminar on alternatives to utility powered appliances and alternative power sources

at 1606 Bonita, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, CERT trainer Sam Freeman will present seminar on alternatives to utility powered appliances and alternative power sources https://bdpnnetwork.org/event/are-you-prepared-for-the-next-power-outage/ February 1, Climate Disruption, Migration, and the Rise of Walls, 7-9 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, $5 admission – no one turned away for lack of funds

February 20, Berkeley 2020 Census Town Hall with Supervisor Keith Carson, 5:30 – 7 pm, Ed Roberts Campus

Sunday, January 19, 2019

Monday, January 20, 2019

Tuesday, January 21, 2019

– City offices closedat the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Parks and Waterfront Commission – Marina Fiscal Subcommittee, 9 – 10:30 am at 2180 Milvia, Maple Room, 3rd Floor, Agenda: 7. Review of Marin Finances, 8. Public Trust Revenue, 9. Status of Marina Area Specific Plan

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, no regular meeting schedule, at 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, Agenda: 4. Planned Expenditures for 2020 including Event Planning

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room

4 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, employee group Berkeley Police Association

6 pm Regular Session, Agenda: City Council January 21 meeting available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info CONSENT: 1. Ratify license agreement for Jazz School to use 1947 Center for 3-month term ending March 31, 2020, 2. Ratify $150,000 contract with Capoeira, 6. $675,000 total 3 yr Contracts Copying Services, 7. $112,000 Contract with Venture Tactical for Firefighters Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 8. $47,000 Contract with First Spear of California (FSOC) for Firefighters PPE, 9. $166,680 Contract with Michael Brady for Emergency Management Training for City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Department of Operations Center (DOC), 10. Designate line of succession in disaster, 11. Grant Application for funding from Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) for $56,472 Emergency Medical Training Equipment and $53,134 purchase Polaris Fire/Rescue Utility Vehicle, 12. Grant Application for funding from CA Dept of Forestry and Fire Protection for $800,484 for 3-year vegetation mitigation program in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) in Berkeley Fire Zones 2 and 3, 13. Add $25,000 (total $100,000) and extend current contract by 4 months with Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS), 14. Add $24,000 (total $78,500) to contract with Resource Development Associates (RDA) to provide evaluation consulting services for the Homeless Outreach and Treatment Team (HOTT), 15. Release of Resale Restrictions on Redevelopment Homeowner Loans, 16. Grant Applications total $2.625 million for 2527 San Pablo (SAHA) and 2001 Ashby (RCD) and $4.047 million in state AHSC funds for project-related transportation and infrastructure improvements, 17. Ordinance for 2012 Berkeley Way Partial Assignment and Third Amendment to Disposition and Development Agreement, Ground Leases, 18. Removed, 19. Establish Mental Health Nurse Classification Series, 20. $285,609 payment to State of CA Self-Insurance Fund (Worker’s Comp) for Fiscal Year 2020, 21. Add $225,000 (total $621,000) to Contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc (ESRI) for Enterprise Graphical Information Systems (GIS) for software license maintenance and support July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023, 22. Add $73,658 (total $329,061) May 1, 2016 – June 30, 2021 with ThirdWave Corporation for Digital Strategic Plan Refresh and RapidWorkFlow® Process Modeling Certification Training, 23. Add $28,620 (total $128,620) to Contract with Presidio Network Solutions to develop a Cyber Resilience Plan (CRP), 24. Michael H. Weiss Memorial Bench at Cesar Chavez Park, 25. Add $60,000 (total $384,335) to Contract with Bellingham to replace damaged finger docks at Berkeley Marina, 26. Add $90,000 (total $190,000) to contract with Epic Recruiting for Police and professional staff recruiting, 27. Add $13,600,000 (total $26,661,930) withRecology, Inc Blossom Valley Organics – North facility for hauling and processing organic compostable green and food waste, terms thru Feb 28, 2025, 28. Mental Health Commission Appointments of Maria Moore, Edward Opton, Farzaneh Izadi, 29. Oppose new US base in Henoko-Oura Bay of Okinawa, 32. Short Term Referral to City Manager on Climate Emergency Response and Environmental Sustainability to 1. Improve and increase Community Engagement, 2. Identify Funding resources to implement 1 & 3. And 3. Require all City Council items and staff reports to include Climate Impacts in addition to Environmental Sustainability. 33. Budget Referral Equal Pay Audit, 35. Small Business Listening Sessions, 36. Code Enforcement on Receivership, 39. Reaffirm Roe v. Wade, 40. No War with Iran, Items 30, 31, 34, 38, allocation of Councilmember discretionary funds, ACTION: 41. Parking (RPP) 1500 block of Lincoln, 42. Extend ADU Urgency Ordinance by 10 months and 15 days to comply with new STATE Law pending further analysis and adoption of local regulations, 43. a.&b. Five year Paving Plan, 44. Establishing Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 45. Confirm Measure P Allocations FY 2020-2021, 46. Purchase Order for $492,284 plus $245,000 to add plug-in hybrid when it becomes available for 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pickup Trucks, 47. Require Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation prior to execution of contract for sale or close of escrow, 48. City Council revisions of Rules and Procedure, 49. a.&b. purchase of, provision of sugar sweetened beverages with City funds or sale of sugar sweetened beverages on City property, INFORMATION REPORTS: 50. 2019 Business Survey Results, 51. Small Business Retention Programs, 52. Measure T1.

Wednesday, January 22, 2019

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 6. a. Report on Civic Arts Grants, b. Approval of Grant Application Finalists FY2021, 7. Presentations: a. T1 Phase 1 & 2, b. Public Art Funding Audit

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 3. Notifications to Residents in High risk fire areas, 4. Underground Utilities, 5. T1, 6. Special Tax assessment for Wildfire Prevention, 7. Public Safety Power Shutoff in 2019 and future, 8. Emergency preparedness

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 5. Utility User Tax, 6. Climate Action Fund, 7. EBCE, 8. BESO (energy use evaluation), 9. PSPS

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 10. Lexipol Policies: Emergency Operations Plan, Officer Involved Shooting/Injury Review Board, Biological Samples, Response to Bomb Calls, Contact and Temporary Detentions

Thursday, January 23, 2019

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Review of Council’s Fiscal Policies, 3. Cannabis Cryptocurrency Tax

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentations: Dr. Lisa Hernandez, Health Officer Update, Tobacco Prevention Program, Action: Cannabis Retailer Operating Hours

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 3. Interview-vote on nomination of Ann Hawkins 7. Mandated 1-hour training

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Agenda:

2336 Eighth Street – construct 1242 sq ft 2-story addition, adding 2 bedrooms (total 8) to existing duplex, - on consent

2212 Ashby – construct 118 sq ft 1-story addition to enlarge bedroom and add bathroom to existing duplex on lot that is over density - on consent

910 Ashby – demolish a 2400 sq ft commercial building – on consent

1872 Allston – construct 1955 sq ft, 2-story single family dwelling, ave. height 25’6” – on consent

2150 – 2176 Kittredge – demolish 5-story commercial building, 1-story convenience store and carwash facility, merge two parcels, construct 75 ft 7-story mixed-use, 23,000 sq ft ground floor commercial area, 165 dwellings and 52 off-street parking spaces, staff recommend approve

2590 Bancroft Way – preview – demolish 2-story commercial building, construct 8-story mixed-use building, 87 dwellings (5 very low income)

Friday, January 24, 2019

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

Saturday, January 25, 2019

Sunday, January 26, 2019

_____________________

City Council January 28 meeting available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info CONSENT: 1. $75,000 Contract with Lake Research Partners for 2020 Registered Voter Survey, 3. Enter Participation Agreement with Pension Stabilization Trust for IRS Section 115 Trust Fund, 4. Add $50,000 (total $100,000) with Albany Community Access Resources and Services (Albany CARES) for Mental Health Services, 5. Apply for Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG) for 1601 Oxford, 6. Sell 1631 Fifth St, 7. Cost Sharing Agreement with EBMUD not to exceed $855,264 (includes 20% contingency) for pipeline and paving Ellsworth and Stuart, 8. 2020 Regional Body Appointments, 9. Resolution ”New Border Vision” migrants are part of human family deserving dignity and respect, 10. Allocation Discretionary Funds for Dorothy Day, 11. Letter supporting dedicated bus lane on Bay Bridge, 10. Letter Supporting revival of Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, ACTION: 12. Cannabis Ordinance Revisions, 13. Surveillance: Technology Report, Acquisition Report, Use Policy for License Plate Readers, GPS Trackers, Body Worn Cameras, 14. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 15. Resolution for Safe RV Parking at Designated City-Owned Parking Lots during overnight non-business hours, INFORMATION REPORTS: 16. Public Health Division Recommendations on Cannabis,

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1332 Alcatraz 1-29-2020

1516 Carleton 1-29-2020

1731 Channing 1-22-2020

1210 Cornell 1-22-2020

1168 Cragmont 2-4-2020

1236 Dwight 1-27-2020

1795 Fourth 1-27-2020

168 Hill 1-27-2020

1332-34 Oxford 1-29-2020

2323 Rose 1-23-2020

1562 San Lorenzo 1-28-2020

2929 Seventh 1-30-2020

2768 Shasta 1-27-2020

1241 Sixth 1-22-2020

1850 Solano 1-22-2020

1632 Sterling 1-27-2020

1508 Virginia 2-11-2020

1414 Walnut 1-28-2020

WORKSHOPS

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – Undergrounding Task Force, CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 and Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update: Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Systems Realignment

Vision 2050

_____________________

_____________________

