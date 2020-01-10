Worth Noting and Showing Up:



The summary below is good reason not to have confidence in the City’s Community Calendar as a source as many of the meetings found by going through every board and commission were not listed in the Community Calendar.



The agenda for the January 21 City Council meeting follows the list of next week’s meetings and there are lots of important items that could use your comment either with an email, phone call or showing up on January 21 including 43 .a&b 5-year paving plan, 44. Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 46. Purchase order for trucks



Monday: The Agenda Committee planning for January 28 City Council meeting #8 prohibiting cell phones, text, email, etc during Council meetings under items to be reviewed deserves comment. Some of the Council members are constantly texting during meetings along with receiving “coaching” on how to question/comment, expect resistance of the prohibition from those who depend on these tactics the most. Also note Surveillance reports due and RV parking in City lots,



Tuesday: Council Worksession note the $ 95 million estimate for Veterans Building and Old City Hall

Wednesday: Be sure to check Human Welfare Commission’s full interesting agenda. Animal Care Commission is addressing again the number of dogs per walker. This has been on the agenda off and on for 3 maybe 4 years. Sophie Hahn has recommended making the City Manager or designee the lead for the Library Director search.

Thursday: The Youth Commission Gender Neutral Bathroom subcommittee is meeting. You can experience family gender neutral bathrooms at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

Future:

February 1, Climate Disruption, Migration, and the Rise of Walls, 7-9 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, $5 admission – no one turned away for lack of funds

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/climate-disruption-migration-and-the-rise-of-walls-february-1/

February 20, Berkeley 2020 Census Town Hall with Supervisor Keith Carson, 5:30 – 7 pm, Ed Roberts Campus

Sunday, January 12, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Monday, January 13, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Planning for January 28 City Council meeting. Items to be reviewed for inclusion or referral: 8. Prohibiting Councilmembers from using of cell phones, email, text, instant messaging during public meetings on matters under consideration, 9. Updating Berkeley Telecom Ordinances, 10. Referral to Zero Waste to develop plan for compulsory composting and edible food recovery, 11. Potential Revisions to City Council Rules of Procedure and Order, CONSENT: 1. $75,000 Contract with Lake Research Partners for 2020 Registered Voter Survey, 3. Enter Participation Agreement with Pension Stabilization Trust for IRS Section 115 Trust Fund, 4. Add $50,000 (total $100,000) with Albany Community Access Resources and Services (Albany CARES) for Mental Health Services, 5. Apply for Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG) for 1601 Oxford, 6. Sell 1631 Fifth St, 7. Cost Sharing Agreement with EBMUD not to exceed $855,264 (includes 20% contingency) for pipeline and paving Ellsworth and Stuart, 8. Allocation Discretionary Funds for Dorothy Day, 9. Letter supporting dedicated bus lane on Bay Bridge, 10. Letter Supporting revival of Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, ACTION: 11. Cannabis Ordinance, 12. Cannabis Ordinance Revisions, 12. Surveillance: Technology Report, Acquisition Report, Use Policy for License Plate Readers, GPS Trackers, Body Worn Cameras, 13. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 14. Housing - Amending Source of Income Ordinance to enforce anti-discrimination on basis of income (subsidies/vouchers)15. 2020 Regional Body Appointments, 16. Resolution ”New Border Vision” migrants are part of human family deserving dignity and respect, 17. Resolution for Safe RV Parking at Designated City-Owned Parking Lots during overnight non-business hours, INFORMATION REPORTS: 18. Public Health Division Recommendations on Cannabis, 19. Report on Regional Leadership and Goals.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Youth Commission, 6:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: 8. Environment Initiatives, 9. Climate Issues

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, January 14, 2019

January Democratic Debate, 5 – 8 pm, watch on CNN or livestream on Cnn.com

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda:

Closed Session, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Agenda: Public Employee Appointment Director of Health, Housing & Community Services

WorkSession, 6:00 pm, Agenda: 1. Civic Center Vision and Implementation Plan, Basic Seismic Performance Objective (BPOE) Immediate Occupancy (IO) Old City Hall - $13,030,311 BPOE, $32,844,985 IO, Veteran’s Building - $17,707,538 BPOE, $61,886,725 IO, Civic Center Park) 2. goBerkeley Program Update

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Landlord 101 Workshop, 6 – 7:30 pm, at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Central Library, Please Register http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Commission on the Status of Women Equal Pay Subcommittee, 6 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 4. Equal Pay Audit, 5. Salary Negotiation Workshop

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Animal Care Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: V. a. Recommendation from Parks and Waterfront Commission to increase number of permitted dogs from 4 to 6, b. Enforcement, signage and new Off Leash Area Boundary markers at Cesar Chavez Park, c. Update on establishing large dog exercise area at Aquatic Park, VI. a. Spring Loaded Traps

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: II. B. Contract $105,000 with AMS.Net for network of firewall hardware and software for Jan 9 2020 – Jan 31, 2023, III. A. Appointment of Berkeley City Manager as Staff Lead for Board of Library Trustee’s 2020 Library Director Search.

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Letter to Transportation Commission regarding concerns about Vision Zero Plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Updates/possible action, 1. Local Construction Workforce Development, 2. Fair Workweek, 3. Paid Family Leave, 4. Equal Pay audit, 5. Race Wage Gap, 6. Homeless Youth Policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Housing issues impacting the poor, 7. Presentation on gentrification, 11, Disabled accessibility in high-density corridors, 13. Lack of phone charging stations, 14. Encampments, 15. Rent Control Recommendation, 16. Presentation on making Berkeley Sanctuary City for Black people

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Public Hearing Proposed Zoning Ordinance related to SB 234 Family Daycare Homes, 10. Public Hearing Tentative Tract Map Application 1500 San Pablo, 11. BART Community Advisory Group, 13. Parking Maximums

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, January 16, 2019

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, Agenda: 5. Presentation on 2020 Census, 6. 8 pm appeal Case No. RWN-1645 1326 Oxford, 7. 8:30 pm appeal Case No. IRD-145 1921 Delaware #5, 8. Oppose SB 50 Weiner (pro development with upzoning mandates https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-01-06/sb-50-changes-single-family-zoning-california)

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Community Health Commission Policy Tracking Subcommittee, 5 pm at at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 3. Assessment recent projects

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Design Review Committee – meeting cancelled

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Revising COLA amounts for candidate eligibility to receive public funds

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Youth Commission Gender Neutral Bathroom, 5:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: B. 1. Undergrounding Utilities Subcommittee,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, January 17, 2019

January 17, Oakland Climate Strike and Resilient Village, 10 am – 1 pm, Hosted by Youth Vs. Apocalypse https://www.facebook.com/events/573190676790237/

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, rain or shine, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/

Concert for Climate Series – 2nd Concert, 6 pm, at Classic Cars West Beer Garden, Oakland

https://www.facebook.com/events/643548843118657/

Saturday, January 18, 2019

January 18, Women’s March 2020 Oakland, 10 am – 4 pm, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-oakland-2020-tickets-81218483671

Sunday, January 19, 2019

No events or meetings found

City Council January 21 meeting available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info CONSENT: 1. Ratify license agreement for Jazz School to use 1947 Center for 3-month term ending March 31, 2020, 2. Ratify $150,000 contract with Capoeira, 6. $675,000 total 3 yr Contracts Copying Services, 7. $112,000 Contract with Venture Tactical for Firefighters Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 8. $47,000 Contract with First Spear of California (FSOC) for Firefighters PPE, 9. $166,680 Contract with Michael Brady for Emergency Management Training for City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Department of Operations Center (DOC), 10. Designate line of succession in disaster, 11. Grant Application for funding from Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) for $56,472 Emergency Medical Training Equipment and $53,134 purchase Polaris Fire/Rescue Utility Vehicle, 12. Grant Application for funding from CA Dept of Forestry and Fire Protection for $800,484 for 3-year vegetation mitigation program in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) in Berkeley Fire Zones 2 and 3, 13. Add $25,000 (total $100,000) and extend current contract by 4 months with Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS), 14. Add $24,000 (total $78,500) to contract with Resource Development Associates (RDA) to provide evaluation consulting services for the Homeless Outreach and Treatment Team (HOTT), 15. Release of Resale Restrictions on Redevelopment Homeowner Loans, 16. Grant Applications total $2.625 million for 2527 San Pablo (SAHA) and 2001 Ashby (RCD) and $4.047 million in state AHSC funds for project-related transportation and infrastructure improvements, 17. Ordinance for 2012 Berkeley Way Partial Assignment and Third Amendment to Disposition and Development Agreement, Ground Leases, 18. Removed, 19. Establish Mental Health Nurse Classification Series, 20. $285,609 payment to State of CA Self-Insurance Fund (Worker’s Comp) for Fiscal Year 2020, 21. Add $225,000 (total $621,000) to Contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc (ESRI) for Enterprise Graphical Information Systems (GIS) for software license maintenance and support July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023, 22. Add $73,658 (total $329,061) May 1, 2016 – June 30, 2021 with ThirdWave Corporation for Digital Strategic Plan Refresh and RapidWorkFlow® Process Modeling Certification Training, 23. Add $28,620 (total $128,620) to Contract with Presidio Network Solutions to develop a Cyber Resilience Plan (CRP), 24. Michael H. Weiss Memorial Bench at Cesar Chavez Park, 25. Add $60,000 (total $384,335) to Contract with Bellingham to replace damaged finger docks at Berkeley Marina, 26. Add $90,000 (total $190,000) to contract with Epic Recruiting for Police and professional staff recruiting, 27. Add $13,600,000 (total $26,661,930) withRecology, Inc Blossom Valley Organics – North facility for hauling and processing organic compostable green and food waste, terms thru Feb 28, 2025, 28. Mental Health Commission Appointments of Maria Moore, Edward Opton, Farzaneh Izadi, 29. Oppose new US base in Henoko-Oura Bay of Okinawa, 32. Short Term Referral to City Manager on Climate Emergency Response and Environmental Sustainability to 1. Improve and increase Community Engagement, 2. Identify Funding resources to implement 1 & 3. And 3. Require all City Council items and staff reports to include Climate Impacts in addition to Environmental Sustainability. 33. Budget Referral Equal Pay Audit, 35. Small Business Listening Sessions, 36. Code Enforcement on Receivership, 39. Reaffirm Roe v. Wade, 40. No War with Iran, Items 30, 31, 34, 38, allocation of Councilmember discretionary funds, ACTION: 41. Parking (RPP) 1500 block of Lincoln, 42. Extend ADU Urgency Ordinance by 10 months and 15 days to comply with new STATE Law pending further analysis and adoption of local regulations, 43. a.&b. Five year Paving Plan, 44. Establishing Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 45. Confirm Measure P Allocations FY 2020-2021, 46. Purchase Order for $492,284 plus $245,000 to add plug-in hybrid when it becomes available for 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pickup Trucks, 47. Require Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation prior to execution of contract for sale or close of escrow, 48. City Council revisions of Rules and Procedure, 49. a.&b. purchase of, provision of sugar sweetened beverages with City funds or sale of sugar sweetened beverages on City property, INFORMATION REPORTS: 54. 2019 Business Survey Results, 55. Small Business Retention Programs, 56. Measure T1.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1731 Channing 1-22-2020

1210 Cornell 1-22-2020

1236 Dwight 1-27-2020

168 Hill 1-27-2020

1208 Rose 1-16-2020

2323 Rose 1-23-2020

2768 Shasta 1-27-2020

1241 Sixth 1-22-2020

1850 Solano 1-22-2020

1632 Sterling 1-27-2020

1414 Walnut – no date listed

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Update goBerkeley (RPP), Civic Center Visioning,

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – Undergrounding Task Force, CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 and Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update: Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Systems Realignment

Vision 2050

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY