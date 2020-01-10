The Editor's Back Fence
Speak Truth to Power in Berkeley on Wednesday: For a Price
There are lots of important topics being dealt with, for the most part out of the public eye, in Sacramento these days. Besides the need to clean up the sloppy drafting of the former A.B. 5 (see the editorial above), we need to drive a stake through the heart of SB 50, Sacramento’s attempt to snatch land use planning away from local governments, which must be killed before the end of January if at all.
If you’d like to bring your concerns to our local Assemblyperson Buffy Wicks, you might be interested in this invitation forwarded to me by a reader:
“Join Team Buffy in Berkeley on Wednesday, January 15th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm for an evening reception hosted by Honorable Tom Bates & Honorable Loni Hancock, Honorable Laurie Capitelli, Honorable Lori Droste, Honorable Rashi Kesarwani, Linda Schacht & John Gage, Elizabeth Echols, Ben Gould, George Perezvelez, and Honorable Susan Wengraf.
“Let’s keep the momentum going as we approach the primaries in March! Please join us Wednesday, January 15th?”
That’s quite a powerful cast of local luminaries. Maybe someone on this illustrious list could get these crucial decisions moving in the correct direction, though Buffy is currently a backer of the noxious SB50 plan. Bur you could go to the reception and talk to her about it, if you have the price of admission. Ticket levels range from $100 to $9,400. Just click on the underlined link above for access.