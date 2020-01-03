Worth Noting and Showing Up:



It is a full week of Board and Commission meetings with the City Council Agenda Committee monopolizing the space over the proposed agenda plan for the January 21 City Council meeting From the looks of the long list of Council agenda items, expect some to be referred or postponed.





Tuesday the Ashby Safety Community Walk looks interesting. The Homeless Services Panel of Experts discusses the response to City Council actions on Measure P.

Wednesday the Parks Commission has a presentation on Tree Planting and the Police Commission will review the policies on the Use of Force, Gun Violence Restraining orders and First Amendment Assemblies.

Thursday the Housing Advisory Commission takes comments on spending of HUD Funds for 2020-2025 and will have updates on AB2923 and BART. ZAB will have a presentation on Electrification / Green Building.

January 17, Oakland Climate Strike and Resilient Village, 10 am – 1 pm, Hosted by Youth Vs. Apocalypse https://www.facebook.com/events/573190676790237/

Sunday, January 5, 2019

Monday, January 6, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Items to be reviewed for inclusion or referral: 8. Prohibiting Councilmembers from using of cell phones, email, text, instant messaging during public meetings on matters under consideration, 9. Updating Berkeley Telecom Ordinances, 10. Referral to Zero Waste to develop plan for compulsory composting and edible food recovery, CONSENT: 1. Ratify license agreement for Jazz School to use 1947 Center for 3-month term ending March 31, 2020, 2. Ratify $150,000 contract with Capoeira, 6. $675,000 total 3 yr Contracts Copying Services, 7. $112,000 Contract with Venture Tactical for Firefighters Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 8. $47,000 Contract with First Spear of California (FSOC) for Firefighters PPE, 9. $166,680 Contract with Michael Brady for Emergency Management Training for City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Department of Operations Center (DOC), 10. Designate line of succession in disaster, 11. Grant Application for funding from Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) for $56,472 Emergency Medical Training Equipment and $53,134 purchase Polaris Fire/Rescue Utility Vehicle, 12. Grant Application for funding from CA Dept of Forestry and Fire Protection for $800,484 for 3-year vegetation mitigation program in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) in Berkeley Fire Zones 2 and 3, 13. Add $25,000 (total $100,000) and extend current contract by 4 months with Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS), 14. Add $24,000 (total $78,500) to contract with Resource Development Associates (RDA) to provide evaluation consulting services for the Homeless Outreach and Treatment Team (HOTT), 15. Release of Resale Restrictions on Redevelopment Homeowner Loans, 16. Grant Applications total $2.625 million for 2527 San Pablo (SAHA) and 2001 Ashby (RCD) and $4.047 million in state AHSC funds for project-related transportation and infrastructure improvements, 17. Ordinance for 2012 Berkeley Way Partial Assignment and Third Amendment to Disposition and Development Agreement, Ground Leases, 18. Add $35,000 (total 250,000) and extend Contract to Dec 31, 2020 with Sloan Sakai LLP for Chief Labor Negotiator Services, 19. Establish Mental Health Nurse Classification Series, 20. $285,609 payment to State of CA Self-Insurance Fund (Worker’s Comp) for Fiscal Year 2020, 21. Add $225,000 (total $621,000) to Contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc (ESRI) for Enterprise Graphical Information Systems (GIS) for software license maintenance and support July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023, 22. Add $73,658 (total $329,061) May 1, 2016 – June 30, 2021 with ThirdWave Corporation for Digital Strategic Plan Refresh and RapidWorkFlow® Process Modeling Certification Training, 23. Add $28,620 (total $128,620) to Contract with Presidio Network Solutions to develop a Cyber Resilience Plan (CRP), 24. Michael H. Weiss Memorial Bench at Cesar Chavez Park, 25. Add $60,000 (total $384,335) to Contract with Bellingham to replace damaged finger docks at Berkeley Marina, 26. Add $90,000 (total $190,000) to contract with Epic Recruiting for Police and professional staff recruiting, 27. Add $13,600,000 (total $26,661,930) withRecology, Inc Blossom Valley Organics – North facility for hauling and processing organic compostable green and food waste, terms thru Feb 28, 2025, 28. Mental Health Commission Appointments of Maria Moore, Edward Opton, Farzaneh Izadi, 29. Oppose new US base in Henoko-Oura Bay of Okinawa, 32. Short Term Referral to City Manager to 1. Improve and increase Community Engagement, 2. Identify Funding resources to implement 1 & 3. And 3. Require all City Council items and staff reports to include Climate Impacts in addition to Environmental Sustainability. Items 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, allocation of Councilmember discretionary funds, ACTION: 36. Parking (RPP) 1500 block of Lincoln, 37. Extend ADU Urgency Ordinance by 10 months and 15 days to comply with new STATE Law pending further analysis and adoption of local regulations, 38. Prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 39. Amendments to Berkeley Election Reform Act, 40. City Council revisions of Rules and Procedure, 41. Purchase Order for $492,284 plus $245,000 to add plug-in hybrid when it becomes available for 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pickup Trucks, 42. a.&b. Five year Paving Plan, 43. Direct a substantial portion of cannabix tax proceeds to fund subsidies under 1000 Person Plan (end homelessness plan), 44. Change Public access to move Consent item to Action, 45. Change Public comment to allow more comprehensive discussion between Council and Public, 46. a.&b. purchase of, provision of sugar sweetened beverages with City funds or sale of sugar sweetened beverages on City property, 47. Require Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation prior to execution of contract for sale or close of escrow, 48. Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 49. Recommendations Related to Code Enforcement and Receivership Actions, 50. Measure P Revenue Allocations for 2020-2021, 51. Budget referral to conduct Equal Pay Audit, 52. Small Business Listening Sessions, 53. Resolution reaffirming Roe v. Wade, INFORMATION REPORTS: 54. 2019 Business Survey Results, 55. Small Business Retention Programs, 56. Measure T1.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Sequoia Room, Agenda: 10. Resolution calling on India to revoke Articles 370 and 35a (autonomy Jammu and Kashmir and permanent resident status) 11. Council proposal to modify role of commissions, 12. Educational forum 75th anniversary of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: V. Extension Temporary Director of Health, Housing and Community Services, VI. Recommendation to Revise Classification of Fire Apparatus Operator, Paramedic Supervisor I, Fire Captain II, Battalion Chief, Assistant Fire Chief.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, signs available Impeach and Remove, anti-war signs welcome, Rain Cancels.

Tuesday, January 7, 2019

Ashby Safety Community Walk, 5:30 – 6:30 pm, start Sacramento/Ashby end Shattuck/Ashby, Walk Ashby with Ben Bartlett and voice concerns about road and street safety.

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Response to Council Action on Measure P, 7. Registering objection (“No Confidence”) regarding Council Action on Measure P Recommendations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Wednesday, January 8, 2019

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: 2. T1 Presentation, 3. Wildfires and Power Outages, 6. Elevator Ordinance, 7. New Construction and Renovation – Accessibility Guidelines and Regulations.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. People’s First Sanctuary Recommendation, 8. Possible recommendation on supplemental homeless count, 8. Encampments on Caltrans property, 10. Incentives for landlords to rent to voucher and subsidy holders.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 11. Presentation Tree Planting Program, 12. Frances Albrier Center Measure T1, 13. Aquatic Park Update. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. a. Recommendation to revise Berkeley Police Dept (BPD) policy regarding searches of detainees on probation or parole, c. PRC Regulations regarding handling of informal complaints, d. Commendations of BPD personnel, 10. a. BPD Policy 300, Use of Force, b. Lexipol Policies 327 – Outside Agency Assistance, 343- Gun Violence Restraining Orders, 344 – Off-duty Law Enforcement Action, 420 – Foot Pursuits, 424-Mobile Data Terminal Use, 428 – First Amendment Assemblies, 506 – Disabled Vehicles, 1202 – Second Response

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, January 9, 2019

Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: VII. C. Relocation of Berkeley Patients Group (BPG) to 1101 University

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Comments on draft 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan (spending of HUD funds), 8. Housing Impacts of the Climate Emergency Subcommittee Joint meeting, 10. Updates, Measure P, Measure O, ADU ordinance, BART stations and AB2923

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room

1332 Alcatraz – 6th bedroom on a parcel developed with a duplex – on consent

1516 Carleton – demolish existing 1-story single family house and detached garage, construct 3 detached 2-story dwellings with on-site parking – on consent

1331-1334 Oxford – alter 5,400 sq ft parcel that is over density by constructing 305 sq ft addition to 2-story duplex max height 33’2”, relocate entrance to 1st floor unit, install unenclosed hot-tub, alter garage by decreasing height by 7”, construct perimeter fence 5’10“ and 7’.

Presentation – Electrification / Green Building by Sarah Moore

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda not posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, January 10, 2019

City of Berkeley reduced service day

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 4 – 5:30 pm (note time change), at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/

Saturday, January 11, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, January 12, 2019

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, 5:45 - 7:30 pm, 1924 Cedar, BFUU Fellowship Hall

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 3-10-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1731 Channing 1-22-2020

1637 Delaware 1-9-2020

1236 Delaware 1-9-2020

1236 Dwight 1-27-2020

2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020

2323 Rose 1-23-2020

1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020

1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020

1241 Sixth 1-22-2020

1632 Sterling 1-27-2020

1632 Stuart 1-7-2020

1600 Walnut 1-7-2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning,

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – Undergrounding Task Force, CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 and Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update: Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

Systems Realignment

_____________________

