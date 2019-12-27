Events
THE BERKELEY ACTIVIST'S CALENDAY:Dec. 29 - Jan. 5
Worth Noting:
Another quiet week – City meetings resume January 6, 2020. Council on recess until January 21.
Future
January 17, Oakland Climate Strike and Resilient Village, 10 am – 1 pm, Hosted by Youth Vs. Apocalypse
https://www.facebook.com/events/573190676790237/
January 18, Women’s March 2020 Oakland, 10 am – 4 pm, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-oakland-2020-tickets-81218483671
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Caring For Our Community Meal, 2-4 pm, at 1310 University, The Berkeley School, get to know your neighbors, Food will be provided Unity through CommUNITY, cdavilla@cityofberkeley.info, lsylvain@cityofberkeley.info, RCayangyang@cityofberkeley.info
Monday, December 30, 2019
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
New Year’s Eve – check for early closures
Wednesday, January 1, 2019
New Year’s Holiday
Thursday, January 2, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Friday, January 3, 2019
California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, rain or shine, can’t come email Toyota USA CEO Jim.Lentz@toyota.com or call Jim Lentz @ 800-331-433, Toyota, GM, Chrysler all sided with Trump to rollback emission rules and oppose CA
https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/
Saturday, January 4, 2019
Ben Bartlett open Office Hours, 11am – 1 pm, at Vault, 3250 Adeline
Sunday, January 5, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Find Berkeley City Planning and Building Permits
https://berkeley.buildingeye.com
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
3206 College 12-31-2019
1637 Delaware 1-9-2020
2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020
1208 Rose 1-16-2020
1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020
1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020
1241 Sixth 1-22-2020
1632 Stuart 1-7-2020
1600 Walnut 1-7-2020
2128 Ward 12-31-2019
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD
2422 Fifth St - TBD
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
WORKSHOPS
Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment
Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan
March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update
May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report
June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update
July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Update goBerkeley (RPP)
BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)
