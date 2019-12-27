Events

THE BERKELEY ACTIVIST'S CALENDAR:Dec. 29 - Jan. 5

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Sunday December 29, 2019 - 01:52:00 PM
Worth Noting:

Another quiet week – City meetings resume January 6, 2020. Council on recess until January 21.

Future

January 17, Oakland Climate Strike and Resilient Village, 10 am – 1 pm, Hosted by Youth Vs. Apocalypse

https://www.facebook.com/events/573190676790237/

January 18, Women’s March 2020 Oakland, 10 am – 4 pm, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-oakland-2020-tickets-81218483671



Sunday, December 29, 2019

Caring For Our Community Meal, 2-4 pm, at 1310 University, The Berkeley School, get to know your neighbors, Food will be provided Unity through CommUNITY, cdavilla@cityofberkeley.info, lsylvain@cityofberkeley.info, RCayangyang@cityofberkeley.info

Monday, December 30, 2019

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels 

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 

New Year’s Eve – check for early closures 

Wednesday, January 1, 2019 

New Year’s Holiday 

Thursday, January 2, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

Friday, January 3, 2019 

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, rain or shine, can’t come email Toyota USA CEO Jim.Lentz@toyota.com or call Jim Lentz @ 800-331-433, Toyota, GM, Chrysler all sided with Trump to rollback emission rules and oppose CA 

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/ 

Saturday, January 4, 2019 

Ben Bartlett open Office Hours, 11am – 1 pm, at Vault, 3250 Adeline 

Sunday, January 5, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

Find Berkeley City Planning and Building Permits 

https://berkeley.buildingeye.com 

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period 

3206 College 12-31-2019 

1637 Delaware 1-9-2020 

2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020 

1208 Rose 1-16-2020 

1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020 

1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020 

1241 Sixth 1-22-2020 

1632 Stuart 1-7-2020 

1600 Walnut 1-7-2020 

2128 Ward 12-31-2019 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD 

2422 Fifth St - TBD 

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline 

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled 

 

 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment 

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan 

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update 

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report 

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update 

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet” 

 

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations 

Cannabis Health Considerations 

Update goBerkeley (RPP) 

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020) 

