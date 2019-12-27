The human brain is a bodily organ responsible for thought, action, emotion, and many other things. Without a brain, people would not be human beings, and we would lack consciousness as well as the ability to procreate and transmit our genetic information.



The human brain, like any other organ in the body, is subject to diseases. One disease is called "Schizophrenia." Schizophrenia is treatable but not curable with today's medical science. Schizophrenia is analogous to other diseases, such as too low or too high of a thyroid production. That is why medication works to help many individuals who suffer from a mental illness.



Religious people often have other opinions, ones that science can easily debunk. Mental illnesses are brain disorders. This means that some part of the brain is malfunctioning.

The above is not a reason to completely dismiss anything said by a person with mental illness. To assume that the entire brain of a mentally ill person is worthless, is a form of bigotry. When in treatment, many of the things produced by a mentally ill person's brain are very good. Mental illness doesn't always mean that intelligence is absent.

If people in wheelchairs can play basketball, people with mental illness can think. My first outpatient psychiatrist said to me that mental illness is not a lack of intelligence, but that it affects harnessing of intelligence.

You must realize that most mental illnesses are predominantly medically caused. That means that no one is to blame. You can't blame yourself, you can't blame the parents, and you cannot blame your classmates in public school. Numerous people grow up in abusive environments, and they never become mentally ill. This is not to imply that anyone's parents are abusive. My parents have been a fine example of good people.

My mother volunteers for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and fulfills many capacities. Sometimes she is in their front office, and sometimes she leads groups. She helps her two schizophrenic sons, (My brother and me) in numerous ways. She did not cause my psychiatric illness, and neither did my father.

It is ignorant to think that mental illness is created by some "evil" force. That's equivalent to being superstitious. The brain of a person with schizophrenia in some area of its structures, needs a little bit of external help--namely, medication.

If you had a broken leg, you'd want to put it in a splint. Medication for a mentally ill person is the same basic concept. When people have hypothyroidism, 99 percent of the time, or more, they must have medicine for it. You can't think away hypothyroidism, and you can't think away a mental illness.

Author's Note:

My condition for the past three years hasn't been as good as it had been. I've been struggling with medication issues, with delusions, and with genuine hardships that I've needed to address. I'm trying to work through all of this and get to a better place. Writing has been a good outlet, and it yields a feeling of comfort. I may never make it to the big time of writing, yet this activity is worth doing regardless of the results or lack of them.

It is dichotomous but true that I am able to function as a good writer even while I am afflicted with psychiatric illness. I always try not to let the symptoms leak into the work or into my relations with editors. I am fortunate that Becky has a tremendous level of patience with me--this is exceptional.

I wish the readers and our country a good holiday and fruitful new year.