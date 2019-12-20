Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Dec. 22 - 29

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Saturday December 21, 2019 - 02:55:00 PM
Worth Noting:

Finally, a real break from City meetings with Christmas on Wednesday and reduced service days Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. And, it looks like it will remain quiet until January 6, 2020.



The Rally to protest Toyota’s Decision to team up with Trump to oppose California’s car emissions standards is on for Friday 3-5 pm, Starting January 1, 2020, the CA Dept of General Services (DGS) will require state agencies to purchase vehicles from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which have committed to continuing stringent emissions reduction goals for their fleets. https://www.dgs.ca.gov/Press-Releases/Page-Content/News-List-Folder/State-Announces-New-Purchasing-Policies-to-Reduce-Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions#@ViewBag.JumpTo

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Hanukkah begins

No City meetings or events found

Monday, December 23, 2019

City Reduced Service day 

Tax the Rich Rally on holiday 

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 

All Library Locations Closed 

City Reduced Service day 

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 

Christmas Holiday 

All Library Locations Closed 

Thursday, December 26, 2019 

City Reduced Service day 

Friday, December 27, 2019 

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331. 

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/ 

City Reduced Service day 

Saturday, December 28, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

Sunday, December 29, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

_____________________ 

 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD 

2422 Fifth St - TBD 

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline 

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled 

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period 

3206 College 12-31-2019 

2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020 

1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020 

1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020 

1632 Stuart 1-7-2020 

1600 Walnut 1-7-2020 

2128 Ward 12-31-2019 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx 

 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment 

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan 

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update 

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report 

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update 

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet” 

 

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations 

Cannabis Health Considerations 

Update goBerkeley (RPP) 

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020) 

_____________________ 

 

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx 

 

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to 

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/ 

 

_____________________ 

 

