The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Dec. 22 - 29
Worth Noting:
Finally, a real break from City meetings with Christmas on Wednesday and reduced service days Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. And, it looks like it will remain quiet until January 6, 2020.
The Rally to protest Toyota’s Decision to team up with Trump to oppose California’s car emissions standards is on for Friday 3-5 pm, Starting January 1, 2020, the CA Dept of General Services (DGS) will require state agencies to purchase vehicles from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which have committed to continuing stringent emissions reduction goals for their fleets. https://www.dgs.ca.gov/Press-Releases/Page-Content/News-List-Folder/State-Announces-New-Purchasing-Policies-to-Reduce-Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions#@ViewBag.JumpTo
Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hanukkah begins
No City meetings or events found
Monday, December 23, 2019
City Reduced Service day
Tax the Rich Rally on holiday
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
All Library Locations Closed
City Reduced Service day
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Christmas Holiday
All Library Locations Closed
Thursday, December 26, 2019
City Reduced Service day
Friday, December 27, 2019
California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.
https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/
City Reduced Service day
Saturday, December 28, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Sunday, December 29, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD
2422 Fifth St - TBD
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
3206 College 12-31-2019
2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020
1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020
1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020
1632 Stuart 1-7-2020
1600 Walnut 1-7-2020
2128 Ward 12-31-2019
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
WORKSHOPS
Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment
Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan
March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update
May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report
June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update
July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Update goBerkeley (RPP)
BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY