Finally, a real break from City meetings with Christmas on Wednesday and reduced service days Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. And, it looks like it will remain quiet until January 6, 2020.







The Rally to protest Toyota’s Decision to team up with Trump to oppose California’s car emissions standards is on for Friday 3-5 pm, Starting January 1, 2020, the CA Dept of General Services (DGS) will require state agencies to purchase vehicles from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which have committed to continuing stringent emissions reduction goals for their fleets. https://www.dgs.ca.gov/Press-Releases/Page-Content/News-List-Folder/State-Announces-New-Purchasing-Policies-to-Reduce-Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions#@ViewBag.JumpTo



Sunday, December 22, 2019



Hanukkah begins



No City meetings or events found



Monday, December 23, 2019



City Reduced Service day

Tax the Rich Rally on holiday

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

All Library Locations Closed

City Reduced Service day

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Christmas Holiday

All Library Locations Closed

Thursday, December 26, 2019

City Reduced Service day

Friday, December 27, 2019

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/

City Reduced Service day

Saturday, December 28, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, December 29, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St - TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

3206 College 12-31-2019

2307-09 Prince 1-7-2020

1835 San Pablo 1-7-2020

1505 Shattuck 1-7-2020

1632 Stuart 1-7-2020

1600 Walnut 1-7-2020

2128 Ward 12-31-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

