Dear Santa,



I filed a Public Records Request on September 14th, 2019 to try to find out why they fenced off Triangle Park, the little park at the corner of Dwight Way and Telegraph Avenue. You're supposed to hear back within ten days according to the law. I'm still waiting.



I called a few times, the and lovely staff at the City Manager's office routes me to a phone machine where I leave a message. No one ever returns my call. I'm polite. It's almost Christmas, and I'm still waiting.

I just want to know why they did it, who did it, where the benches are, if there was any public discussion about it beforehand as required by law, and how much it's costing us, the taxpayers, to have no access to a park the neighbors built themselves and which was celebrated by the Arts Commission back in the 1960's.

In 1987 the citizens of Berkeley passed Measure L which obligates the Berkeley City Council to protect open space and parks. It strikes me as bizarre that, given this guidance, the city can fence off a public park with benches, planters, sculpture and amenities clearly meant for the public that paid for them without explanation.

Thanks for listening, Santa. If you can help me get my Public Records Act request I would be so grateful. And I'll leave you some cookies either way.