Some individuals with psychiatric conditions have a strong edge, in which they might be narcissistic, or may just impose their own version of reality. It is a character trait that could sometimes work in their favor, or sometimes against them. If it is mixed with violent tendencies, it is a recipe, truly, for their own demise. Another character trait, one that tends to work against a person, is a lack of flexibility in which people cannot accommodate the needs of others. Having money is an enabling factor that allows some people to get away with either of the above, but only for a limited period.

Having an "edge" or an agenda, including one that is not necessarily pristine, does not always go against a person. Sometimes it functions as a driving force that keeps a person going. Yet, this quality, whether you call it good or bad, should be tempered with the ability to adjust. Flexibility is an essential trait.

I've seen people meet their demise at young ages. Some of them were involved in mental health activism. Others were not. Some didn't last because they didn't have enough insight; e.g., stopping medication. Almost always, when a mental health consumer doesn't remain alive and out of institutions, it is because they have not continued with treatment. Yet there are some whose mental illnesses have become worse despite doing what they were supposed to do.

Mental illnesses are not simple things. Despite the best efforts of the consumer and her/his psychiatrist, the illness can worsen. This is where blame can be put on ruthless, molecular neurobiology.

Those who last into old age with their condition are often the ones who are able to be happy. The capacity to be in a relationship is often part of this. Yet, there are some who can meet their basic needs in the absence of having a lifetime partner.

Mentally ill people will not survive and remain outside of institutions unless we remain compliant with treatment. Although many psych meds have a bad effect on physical health, the alternative is that we meet with disaster. A noncompliant mentally ill person, at best, is forced into treatment and might have some semblance of a life while being supervised. A worst-case scenario is that of being incarcerated or deceased. If you want to live a long and productive life, you should cooperate.

If you disagree with the treatment practitioners who currently give you treatment, you can always get second opinion. Second opinions in mental health are perfectly valid. If your psychiatrist is rude or blunt, (as many are) and if you don't care for that, I suggest you put up with it. The doctor may be speaking to you in a straightforward manner. Being able to tolerate a rude psychiatrist is a necessary capacity.

For a person with a mental health diagnosis to last, we must be a master of acceptance. The ability to at least tolerate the absurd, including when we are being dealt an injustice, is a good trait. I am not saying we should not fight injustice; it is just that we must do that in an effective manner. Through emotional acceptance, we are able to be civilized in our battles.

Acceptance as a general thing allows us to, at some point, outwit people who create a problem for us.

Acceptance allows us to acknowledge that we have mental illness, regardless of how unfair this is. It allows us to move forward rather than remaining stuck in a fight against realities that we cannot change.

Acceptance should not entail becoming a human doormat. If we can't be on our own side in a disagreement, if we take an opponent's side against ourselves, it is ludicrous. I've made that mistake and it is regrettable.

The things I have described so far pertain to attitude. Health is a major consideration in how long we last. Working against most mentally ill people are health problems that begin early.

I had a friend who died at fifty. Yet, in his forties he'd already lost all his teeth. He was also a very big man. His manic/psychotic episodes, when he was in a bad phase, caused him to become violent. This happened in a way that would not be tolerated nowadays. His wildness worked very much against him. Also working against him was the unwillingness to take psych meds. Instead he self-medicated with alcohol.

Yet, many mentally ill people who are compliant and cooperative pass away young because of the health problems caused by medication. The meds cause obesity, and some potentially cause damage to the kidneys and liver. Most do not truly cause brain damage--they are good for the brain more than they are bad for it.

Several years ago, a woman who was a patients' rights activist passed away in her sixties due to bad kidneys. This was a direct result of meds to treat her bipolar illness. She was extremely conscientious; she knew she was going to die and said she was getting her affairs in order. She had a wish of being published before passing away. I was going to help her a little bit with that, but her kidney disease caught up with her before that could happen. Her professional accomplishments dwarfed mine in all other areas.

People do not have control of the future, and we can't predict the future. Some get lucky and last a long time, and others, despite doing everything they are supposed to do, do not last. Yet, I hope I have described things that we can do to better our odds.