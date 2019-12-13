Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Dec. 15-22

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Saturday December 14, 2019 - 02:36:00 PM
Worth Noting and Showing Up:

Future

  • Holiday and Reduced Service Days for the Week of December 22 – 29
    • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are City reduced service days. Wednesday the City offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday


Sunday, December 15, 2019

People’s Park Holiday Concert, 12 – 5 pm at People’s Park

https://www.facebook.com/events/2005718136198559/

Civic Arts Commission – Policy Subcommittee, 3:30 - 5 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Development of Public Art Ordinance, Capital Grant Program and Arts Education Program, Policy for City Poet Laureate, Certifying artists and cultural workers for affordable housing.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/ 

Monday, December 16, 2019 

Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, 4 pm, 2180 Milvia, at 6th Floor Redwood Room, Teleconference Location – 1543 Timberlake Manor Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Director of Human Resources for Contracts expiring June 2020 with Berkeley Police Assoc, SEIU 1021, Community Services/PTRLA 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx 

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels 

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 

Impeach & Remove “Nobody Is Above the Law” Events 

https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/ 

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 

Energy Commission – Subcommittee BESO Improvements, 6 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Recommendations for amendments to Building Energy Savings Ordinance (BESO) 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

East Bay Community Energy Board Meeting, 6 pm at 777 B Street, Hayward, Hayward City Council Chambers, Agenda: #16 Carbon Free Allocation is to consider adding Nuclear Energy from PG&E, 

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/say-no-to-nuclear-for-east-bay-community-energy-december-18/ 

Thursday, December 19, 2019 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, 

1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 7:30 pm Appeal Case T-5832 – 2035 Hearst, Unit C, 8 pm Appeal Case RWN-1617 1970 San Pablo, Unit 4, 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/ 

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, 2009 Addison – Final Design Review – construct 7-story mixed use project with ground floor theatre facilities, 2nd floor school theatre and 45 residential units occupied by performin actors and theatre professionals 

2650 Telegraph – Preview Advisory Comments – demolish existing commercial building, construct 5-story mixed-use building with 45 units (including 4 very low income), 1125 sq ft commercial space, 4629 sq ft usable open space, 50 bicycle spaces and 20 vehicular ground level parking spaces. 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/ 

 

Friday, December 20, 2019 

Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, , 3 - 4 pm at 2501 San Pablo, Le Pho Vietnamese Restaurant,  

https://www.facebook.com/events/1372227292936464/ 

Saturday, December 21, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

 

Sunday, December 22, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

 

_____________________ 

 

 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD 

2422 Fifth St - TBD 

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline 

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled 

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period 

999 Anthony 12-19-2019 

919 Bataan 12-17-2019 

800 Dwight Replacement of three illuminated wall signs 12-17-2019 

1284 Hearst 12-17-2019 

790 Hilldale 12-17-19 

1407 Kains 12-16-2019 

2693 Shasta 12-16-19 

2949 Shasta 12-16-19 

1403 Stannage 12-17-2019 

2128 Ward 12-31-2019 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx 

 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment 

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan 

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update 

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report 

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update 

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet” 

 

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations 

Cannabis Health Considerations 

Update goBerkeley (RPP) 

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020) 

_____________________ 

 

