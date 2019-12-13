Worth Noting and Showing Up:





Change to Shattuck Ave Vehicle Traffic between Allston and University begins Dec 16 https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-12-05_Shattuck_Avenue_becomes_a_two-way_street_across_University.aspx

Impeach & Remove rallies Tuesday at 5:30 enter zip code for locations https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/

Future

Holiday and Reduced Service Days for the Week of December 22 – 29 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are City reduced service days. Wednesday the City offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday



Sunday, December 15, 2019

at People’s Parkat 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1Floor, Agenda: Development of Public Art Ordinance, Capital Grant Program and Arts Education Program, Policy for City Poet Laureate, Certifying artists and cultural workers for affordable housing.

Monday, December 16, 2019

Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, 4 pm, 2180 Milvia, at 6th Floor Redwood Room, Teleconference Location – 1543 Timberlake Manor Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Director of Human Resources for Contracts expiring June 2020 with Berkeley Police Assoc, SEIU 1021, Community Services/PTRLA

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Impeach & Remove “Nobody Is Above the Law” Events

https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Energy Commission – Subcommittee BESO Improvements, 6 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Recommendations for amendments to Building Energy Savings Ordinance (BESO)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

East Bay Community Energy Board Meeting, 6 pm at 777 B Street, Hayward, Hayward City Council Chambers, Agenda: #16 Carbon Free Allocation is to consider adding Nuclear Energy from PG&E,

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/say-no-to-nuclear-for-east-bay-community-energy-december-18/

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St,

1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 7:30 pm Appeal Case T-5832 – 2035 Hearst, Unit C, 8 pm Appeal Case RWN-1617 1970 San Pablo, Unit 4,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, 2009 Addison – Final Design Review – construct 7-story mixed use project with ground floor theatre facilities, 2nd floor school theatre and 45 residential units occupied by performin actors and theatre professionals

2650 Telegraph – Preview Advisory Comments – demolish existing commercial building, construct 5-story mixed-use building with 45 units (including 4 very low income), 1125 sq ft commercial space, 4629 sq ft usable open space, 50 bicycle spaces and 20 vehicular ground level parking spaces.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Friday, December 20, 2019

Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, , 3 - 4 pm at 2501 San Pablo, Le Pho Vietnamese Restaurant,

https://www.facebook.com/events/1372227292936464/

Saturday, December 21, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, December 22, 2019

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St - TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

999 Anthony 12-19-2019

919 Bataan 12-17-2019

800 Dwight Replacement of three illuminated wall signs 12-17-2019

1284 Hearst 12-17-2019

790 Hilldale 12-17-19

1407 Kains 12-16-2019

2693 Shasta 12-16-19

2949 Shasta 12-16-19

1403 Stannage 12-17-2019

2128 Ward 12-31-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY