Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Dec. 15-22
Worth Noting and Showing Up:
- Change to Shattuck Ave Vehicle Traffic between Allston and University begins Dec 16 https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-12-05_Shattuck_Avenue_becomes_a_two-way_street_across_University.aspx
- Impeach & Remove rallies Tuesday at 5:30 enter zip code for locations https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/
- Holiday and Reduced Service Days for the Week of December 22 – 29
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are City reduced service days. Wednesday the City offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday
Sunday, December 15, 2019
People’s Park Holiday Concert, 12 – 5 pm at People’s Park
https://www.facebook.com/events/2005718136198559/
Civic Arts Commission – Policy Subcommittee, 3:30 - 5 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Development of Public Art Ordinance, Capital Grant Program and Arts Education Program, Policy for City Poet Laureate, Certifying artists and cultural workers for affordable housing.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/
Monday, December 16, 2019
Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, 4 pm, 2180 Milvia, at 6th Floor Redwood Room, Teleconference Location – 1543 Timberlake Manor Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Director of Human Resources for Contracts expiring June 2020 with Berkeley Police Assoc, SEIU 1021, Community Services/PTRLA
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Impeach & Remove “Nobody Is Above the Law” Events
https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Energy Commission – Subcommittee BESO Improvements, 6 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Recommendations for amendments to Building Energy Savings Ordinance (BESO)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx
East Bay Community Energy Board Meeting, 6 pm at 777 B Street, Hayward, Hayward City Council Chambers, Agenda: #16 Carbon Free Allocation is to consider adding Nuclear Energy from PG&E,
http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/say-no-to-nuclear-for-east-bay-community-energy-december-18/
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St,
1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 7:30 pm Appeal Case T-5832 – 2035 Hearst, Unit C, 8 pm Appeal Case RWN-1617 1970 San Pablo, Unit 4,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, 2009 Addison – Final Design Review – construct 7-story mixed use project with ground floor theatre facilities, 2nd floor school theatre and 45 residential units occupied by performin actors and theatre professionals
2650 Telegraph – Preview Advisory Comments – demolish existing commercial building, construct 5-story mixed-use building with 45 units (including 4 very low income), 1125 sq ft commercial space, 4629 sq ft usable open space, 50 bicycle spaces and 20 vehicular ground level parking spaces.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
Friday, December 20, 2019
Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, , 3 - 4 pm at 2501 San Pablo, Le Pho Vietnamese Restaurant,
https://www.facebook.com/events/1372227292936464/
Saturday, December 21, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Sunday, December 22, 2019
No City meetings or events found
_____________________
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD
2422 Fifth St - TBD
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
999 Anthony 12-19-2019
919 Bataan 12-17-2019
800 Dwight Replacement of three illuminated wall signs 12-17-2019
1284 Hearst 12-17-2019
790 Hilldale 12-17-19
1407 Kains 12-16-2019
2693 Shasta 12-16-19
2949 Shasta 12-16-19
1403 Stannage 12-17-2019
2128 Ward 12-31-2019
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
WORKSHOPS
Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment
Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan
March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update
May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report
June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update
July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Update goBerkeley (RPP)
BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY