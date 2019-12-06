Arts & Events

Berkeley High alum Guy Caldwell (Class of '63) has 40 Micro Paintings on view through January 31 at the East Bay Media Center, 1939 Addison (between Milvia & MLK) in the Downtown Arts District, a block from Downtown Berkeley BART at Addison & Shattuck.

This Saturday, December 14, there will be a reception for the artist at 7, free and open to the public.

The exhibit's curated by Mel Vapour of the Media Center. The Center's hours are 10 a. m. to 5:30 p. m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, go to www.eastbaymediacenter.com --or call (510) 843-3699.