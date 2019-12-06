55 percent of people in California are poor or low-income—a total of 21.4 million residents. This includes 65 percent of children (5.9 million), 57 percent of women (11 million), 66 percent of people of color (15.4 million), and 39 percent of White people (6 million).



I and my son are part of this 55 million. I have Stage 4 cancer and am being held hostage by overwhelming student debt. I am on disability and cannot work more than 20 hours a week. This must stop! We need more visibility of the actual poverty that most of us live in desperately. Please hear my cry!