Unprotected by the Republican sycophants in Congress and his darling Fox and Friends. NATO leaders ridiculed Donald Trump for his insulting behavior and to his customary barrage of insults. Crushed and thoroughly humiliated Trump made a hasty retreat and returned home sniveling and snarling exposing his razor thin-skinned vulnerability. Traumatized by the looming impeachment, Trump had sought comfort from British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, telling him that his letter to Ukraine’s president was flawless. A thoroughly exasperated Johnson told him he didn’t care a “Brexit” about his problems.

Mr. Trump, if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen, stay home, don’t shatter America’s declining image any further. You have done enough damage.

Mr. Trump has burnt all his bridges with his uncouth behavior and threats. Alas, he has only two friends, Vladimir Putin and the Saudi prince, MBS, who seems to enjoy decapitating his opponents. Perhaps one day with the release of his tax returns we will all learn the true nature of his friendship with Putin. Is there a quid pro quo with the wily Putin? Why are Mr. Trump and his super hero, Giuliani, trying to promote a bogus theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election? Is it to deflect attention away from Russia? Are the chickens finally coming home to roost?