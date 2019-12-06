British Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn has again condemned anti-Semitism,to dispel charges leveled at him by Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, who accused Corbyn and his Labor Party of anti-Semitism ahead of national elections on December 12.

What has incensed Mirvis is Corbyn’s criticism of Israel’s military occupation and siege of Gaza. Accusations of anti-Semitism is a familiar playbook to silence critics of Israel’s apartheid policies. Mirivis’s criticism is a blatant effort to tilt the December 12 election in favor of Boris Johnson.

Contrary to Maris’s criticism, Corbyn has spent his entire political career as a fierce critic of racism, and has an unblemished record of activism as a backbencher. The Labor Party has traditionally taken the political lead in combating racism and colonialism.

By speaking out as the voice of British Jews, Mirvis has drawn unwanted attention on Britain’s Jews and made them much less safe.

Much like the strong position taken by Senator Bernie Sanders, a Jew, Corbyn’s Labor party has promised in its latest manifesto to stop selling weapons to Israel (and Saudi Arabia) which have been used to slaughter innocent men, women and children in Yemen and Gaza.

Mirvis falsely believes that by wounding Corbyn he can help propel a benevolent Tory party ignoring Tories long history of promoting trade over concerns for human rights abuses by Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Mirvis’s flagrant intervention in the election campaign actually bolsters the cancer of antisemitism that is rapidly making inroads into the Conservative party. Mirvis seems to have forgotten the actions of arch-anti-Semite Arthur Balfour who signed off the Balfour Declaration of 1917 that sought to end Britain’s “Jewish problem” by encouraging European Jews to migrate to the Middle East displacing e Palestinians who had lived in Palestine for centuries. The pro-business weekly, the Economist, declared that those identifying as “very right-wing”, were three and half times more likely to support Johnson and support hostile attitudes towards Jews and non-whites especially blacks and Muslims. The Labor Party has long history of opposing colonialism, a dark stain on Britain’s history.

Nations who were finally granted independence from Britain found themselves fragmented and impoverished. India and Cyprus were prime examples of states, often with borders imposed out of naked imperial interest that left them divided and feuding.

The west helped engineer both the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and Israel’s creation. Israel acquired nuclear technology with the help of Britain and the US ensuring the Palestinians were made Israel’s serfs in perpetuity. Efforts to shame Israel for its gross human rights violations with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction campaign which is modeled on South Africa’s apartheid policies have been vigorously opposed by powerful British and American Jewish organizations.

Billions of dollars have been diverted from impoverished and homeless Americans to prop up Israel. Many critics accuse Israel and Mirvis of “spitting on the grave of their ancestors” by using the anti-Semitic crimes of the Holocaust to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.