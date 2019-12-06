A critical issue for working people at retail establishments, particularly businesses that serve food, is the unpredictability of work schedules that many workers experience. Many employers recognize that their employees need an anticipated schedule. But many do not. The problem is very troublesome for women with children when they are told only a day or two in advance that their schedule must be changed. Also, for both men and women altering schedules disrupts the lives of all employees, who participate in joint activities with friends, take courses in college, or have other obligations that are important to them. Not least, if work schedules are frequently changed, it is psychologically unhealthy. Clearly, giving employees insufficient notice of a change in schedule is an immoral act.

In Emeryville, which is adjacent to Berkeley, the city requires employers to provide at least a two week notice of a change in the work schedule. However, Berkeley has failed so far to enact a similar ordinance. The reason is that the City’s Labor Commission has delayed the process. The Commision, whose members are appointed by the Berkeley City Council, is responsible for submitting proposals to the City Council. But although this issue was first introduced about two years ago, the Commission has still failed to do so.

At the Labor Commission’s most recent meeting, one Commission member asked for a vote on the proposal that would then be submitted to the council. But no other member of the Labor Commision supported taking action. The members explained that the proposal needed more work. A major stumbling block is the various differences of opinion among its members. But the Commission members should stop delaying in order to reach a consensus. It will not happen.

A law to protect workers from unreasonable interference in their daily life is immensely important. And it would certainly not impose an unfair burden on employers. the Berkeley City Council should move immediately on this issue. Please, no more long delays. And the citizens of Berkeley should lobby the members of the council to take the necessary legal steps to address this abuse of working people.