The City Council winter recess is December 11, 2019 – January 21, 2020. This is the last full week of City meetings in 2019.





The Council meeting on Tuesday items 16. Purchase of trucks, the ACTION items and Information Report 38. Audit F/U need your attention. (More comments follow the list of meetings)

CA Dept of Housing and Community Development workshops, webinars, Community Needs Survey on Fair Housing http://campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1120322818772&ca=85bf47bc-da07-4971-9168-eb0199ccefb6

Tuesday, Dec 10, Michael Mann the scientist who published the “Hockey Stick Climate Chart” https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2013/05/the-hockey-stick-the-most-controversial-chart-in-science-explained/275753/ is speaking in San Francisco 5pm – 7:30 pm, the event is free, but seating is limited - link to RSVP included in event info https://350bayarea.org/event/beyond-climate-denial

Future

Change to Shattuck Ave Vehicle Traffic between Allston and University begins Dec 16 https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-12-05_Shattuck_Avenue_becomes_a_two-way_street_across_University.aspx

Sunday, December 8, 2019

Monday, December 9, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. 15 min of listening to Homeless on conditions in encampments, 3. Presentation on Vector Control, 4. Healthy Checkout Ordinance (nutritious choices at checkout instead of junk food)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission – 1654 Fifth St Subcommittee, 4 – 5 pm at 2180 Milvia, 2nd Floor Dogwood Room, Agenda: 1654 5th as Homeless Housing

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission – Budget Subcommittee, 5:15 – 6:15 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: City FY 2020 & 2021 Biennial Budget

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Youth Commission, 6:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: 8. Urban Forestry – Environmental Initiatives, 9. Human Rights, 10. Gender Neutral Bathrooms

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm (winter hours) at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Closed Session, 4 pm -6 pm, Agenda: 1. City of Berkeley and Landry’s Inc, Negotiations of Price and Terms 100 Seawall Drive, 2. Pending Litigation, City of Berkeley v. Regents of UC, Case No. RG19023058

Agenda: 1. City of Berkeley and Landry’s Inc, Negotiations of Price and Terms 100 Seawall Drive, 2. Pending Litigation, City of Berkeley v. Regents of UC, Case No. RG19023058 Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: A. Adopt an Ordinance Legal Rights for Legal Tender (cash) B. Annual appropriations 2nd reading #7,682-N.S. $146,891,298(gross) 2. Bid Solicitations/RFP $2,913,252, 3. 36-month contract $2,100,000 with option to extend 2 yrs, total $3,550,000 with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc. for Citywide Security Services, 4. 2020 Block Grant $266,863, 5. MOU with Alameda Co. $75,000 (revenue) for Winter Relief Program to provide homeless housing respite thru May 1, 2020, 6. Apply for Infill infrastructure Grant Funding, 7. Apply for State Funding No Place Like Home for Maudelle Miller Shirek Community at 2001 Ashby, 8. 2020 Health Plan Changes, 9. COBRA Administration $405,000, 10. Add $266,076 total $527,832 with ServiceNow, Inc to extend IT Software Licenses, 11. Waive Sanctuary City Ordinance (7,650-N.S.) for Berkeley Tuolumne Camp Reconstruction Contracts, 12. Increase Contract by $241,451 plus contingency $48,290, total $5,705,668 with Mar Con Builders, Inc for Live Oak Park Community Center Seismic Upgrade, 13. Add $2,900,000 total $7,200,000 with Siegel & Strain Architects for Tuolumne Camp Project, 14. Modification T1 Phase 1 Project List, 15. Make Telegraph Loading Zone and Parking Project permanent and establish similar loading zone and parking in all parking meter districts, 16. Purchase 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pick-up Trucks for $492,284 and $245,000 using Fleet Technology to convert to plug in hybrid vehicles when commercially available, 17. Add $54,560 total $106,616 (total for 2 contracts) for Server Storage with Edgeworth Integration, LLC, 18. Contract add $131,556 total $557,553, to extend term by 3 years to June 30, 2026 with ABM Industries for purchase additional EV charging stations and maintenance, 19. Contract $3,821,569 includes $347,415 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Pacific Trenchless, Inc., 20. Contract $2,246,219 includes $204,202 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Precision Engineering, Inc., 21. Contract $3,654,358 includes 10% contingency with Cratus, Inc, for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and replacement, 22. Add $100,000 total $300,000 and extend term to Dec 31, 2022, with Du-All Safety LLC for Safety Consulting and Training Services, 23.Contract add $500,000 total $5,386,293 with B Bros Construction to complete 2640 MLK Jr Way Adult Mental Health Services Center renovation and seismic upgrade, 24. Measure O Bond funding reservations $36,002,64026. 25.Support for Non-Violent Activists and Protections of Animals in Commercial Operations, 27. Feb 2020 Black History Month discretionary funds, ACTION: 28. Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, 29. RPP (residential parking) 1500 Block of Lincoln, C. Fund and Implement Safe Passages Program – parking restrictions to ensure Emergency Equipment Access to all parts of the City, D. . a.&b. 5-yr Paving Plan 31. Multi-year Bidding Process for Street Paving, 30. Amend ADU ordinance to comply with new State Law and establish interim limits on development, 31. MOU between City of Berkeley and BART on implementation AB 2923 at Ashby and North Berkeley BART, Establish a Community Advisory Group (CAG) to provide input to Planning Commission on zoning, the City and BART, INFORMATION REPORTS: 32. Short Term Referrals, 33. 34. Credit Card, Cash Handling, Business License Tax, Contracts Audit, 35. Public Health Update, 36. Worker’s Comp Review, 37. Parking Program, 38. Audit F/U Report (note 911 still understaffed & number of unresolved fire prevention violations grows)

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 10 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 10. Objective Standards for Design, 11. Shadow Priority Matrix

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center

Lexipol Policies, 5:30 – 7 pm, Policies: Emergency Operations Plan, Crime and Disaster Scene Integrity, Traffic Function and Responsibility, Vehicle Towing and Release,

Policies: Emergency Operations Plan, Crime and Disaster Scene Integrity, Traffic Function and Responsibility, Vehicle Towing and Release, Regular Meeting, 7 – 10 pm, Agenda: 9.a. Policies on BPD 1) Questioning Detainees about parole or probation status, b. Conducting searches of detainees on parole/probation,

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Advisory Commission – Block Grant Subcommittee, 10– 11 am at 2180 Milvia, 2nd Floor Dogwood Room, Agenda: FY 2020 application process and funding

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Community Facilities Improvements Proposals NOFA Workshop, 2 – 3:30 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Central Library, 3rd Floor

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16437

Adeline Corridor Subcommittee Meeting, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 8. One-hour training on Commission Mandate

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Draft Agenda:

1632 Stuart – combine 2 parcels, add 3 rd dwelling, consent-approve

– combine 2 parcels, add 3 dwelling, consent-approve 1600 Walnut – add 457 sq ft and remodel to restore 2 nd dwelling, consent-approve

– add 457 sq ft and remodel to restore 2 dwelling, consent-approve 1505 Shattuck – off-site wine sale, consent-approve

– off-site wine sale, consent-approve 2307 and 2309 Prince – add 486 sq ft convert habitable space to 5229 sq ft to 4-unit building, adding 8 bedrooms to parcel which is over residential density and non-conforming yard, staff recommend approve 3 of 4 units, deny requested 6 th or more bedrooms

– add 486 sq ft convert habitable space to 5229 sq ft to 4-unit building, adding 8 bedrooms to parcel which is over residential density and non-conforming yard, 1835 San Pablo – demolish one-story commercial building, construct 6-story mixed use with 99 dwellings (including 7 very low income) and 2 live/work, 49 parking spaces, staff recommend approve

– demolish one-story commercial building, construct 6-story mixed use with 99 dwellings (including 7 very low income) and 2 live/work, 49 parking spaces, staff recommend approve 0 (2435) San Pablo – construct 4-story, 20,526 sq ft mixed-use with 42 Group Living Rooms, 800 sq ft of commercial on 2 vacant parcels, staff recommend approval

– construct 4-story, 20,526 sq ft mixed-use with 42 Group Living Rooms, 800 sq ft of commercial on 2 vacant parcels, staff recommend approval 2650 Telegraph – Project Preview – demolish commercial building, construct 5-story mixed-use with 45 units (including 4 very low income) 20 parking spaces

Community Environmental Advisory Commission is listed on the Community calendar, there is no meeting listed or posted agenda on the website, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Friday, December 13, 2019

City Reduced Service Day

Mayor Arreguin First Annual Holiday Party, 6 - 8 pm at 912 Gilman, Gilman Brewing Co. Berkeley High Jazz Ensemble, in lieu of tickets, canned food or monetary donation appreciated, proceeds will go to Alameda Co Food Bank and Berkeley Holiday Fund

https://www.facebook.com/events/677656562763274/

Evening at Eco Marketplace, 6 - 9 pm at 2530 San Pablo, Ecology Center, Zero Waste Holiday Shopping, guest vendors to offer Zero-Waste products

https://ecologycenter.org/events/evening-eco-marketplace-2/

Saturday, December 14, 2019

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action, 9:45 am – 12 pm, at University Terrace Community Room (entrance around back of building from Jefferson parking lot between Allston and Addison)

Community Meeting John Hinkel Park Improvements, 10:30 am – 12 pm, at North Branch Library

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16431

Winter on the Waterfront & Lighted Boat Parade, 2 – 6:30 pm, at Berkeley Yacht Club

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16302

Celebrate West Berkeley Shellmound Victory, 4 - 7 pm, at 2501 Harrison, Oakland First Congregational Church – Reidenbach Hall

https://www.facebook.com/events/

Berkeley Tenants Union December Meeting, 4:15 -6 pm, at 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement

https://www.facebook.com/events/1353944281437974/

Winter Crafts Fair – Berkeley Farmer’s Market, 10 am – 3 pm, at Civic Center Park

https://ecologycenter.org/events/berkeley-farmers-market-winter-crafts-fair-5-2019-12-14/2019-12-14/

Sunday, December 15, 2019

No City Sponsored Events found

Comments on City Council Agenda:

item 16. Purchase of fleet of 9 trucks, if the current City trucks are so broken down that they must be replaced before the City completes charging station infrastructure and can purchase hybrid plug-in or EV, then leasing should be negotiated rather than purchase

if the current City trucks are so broken down that they must be replaced before the City completes charging station infrastructure and can purchase hybrid plug-in or EV, then leasing should be negotiated rather than purchase item C. Safe passages, if there is a fire in the hills and fire trucks cannot get through to put it out, because of parked cars then a rapidly spreading fire endangers the entire City.

if there is a fire in the hills and fire trucks cannot get through to put it out, because of parked cars then a rapidly spreading fire endangers the entire City. item D. 5-year paving plan, our streets are a mess

our streets are a mess item 31. MOU ask for funding and community task force, will citizens have any real input/power or will their appointments and work be watered down to fit with predetermined decisions

will citizens have any real input/power or will their appointments and work be watered down to fit with predetermined decisions item 38. f/u Audit report found 911 is still understaffed and the number of unresolved fire prevention violations continue to grow while fire inspections fall behind.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St - TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

999 Anthony 12-19-2019

919 Bataan 12-17-2019

1634 California 12-9-2019

800 Dwight Replacement of three illuminated wall signs 12-17-2019

1449 Grizzly Peak 12-11-2019

1284 Hearst 12-17-2019

790 Hilldale 12-17-19

1407 Kains 12-16-2019

2026 Los Angeles 12-02-2019

2965 Magnolia 12-9-2019

2693 Shasta 12-16-19

2949 Shasta 12-16-19

1403 Stannage 12-17-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

