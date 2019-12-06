The thought of artificial intelligence in the hands of so-called public servants’, many of whom regularly ignore individuals’ rights and welfare, makes me squirm. It seems naive to assume that A.I. will not be used against us here in the U.S.

This week a Mac client in Piedmont gave me a glimpse of what the future may all too easily hold for Americans:

This year, while traveling in the East, he had arrived in in Singapore, that sovereign island city-state in Southeast Asia. As we know, Singapore has strict laws and zealous enforcement. But how strict? My client crossed a street by stepping into the roadway some distance from the marked pedestrian crossing. In short, he was jay walking—in the city that will cane you for dropping gum on the sidewalk. My client characterizes Singapore as 80 or 90% of a fascist regime.

At first he was unaware that a surveillance camera was recording his illegal crossing. Concurrently, facial recognition software accurately identified him, because his identity documents had been scanned and his photograph taken when he entered the country. As he stepped onto the opposite sidewalk, he received a text message on his iPhone telling him that he had broken the law and had been fined. The stated amount had already been taken from the bank account that he had to disclose to the authorities before being allowed in the country. Total time from stepping into the street to having his money lifted was less than two minutes.

When you are in Singapore, the client told me, the government knows where you are at all times to within a foot or so, and maintains an interest in what you are doing and who you are doing it with. Big Brother’s tools are fully developed, and today in parts of Asia he keeps you in full view at all times.

Next week this space will discuss a few things thoughtful web visitors might do to foil trackers, social media watchdogs, and increasingly bold scammers who regularly prey upon credulous Americans on the ‘Net.

