Arts & Events

The Berkeley Hillside Club's yearly Art Show opens Friday, December 6 with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. followed on Saturday, December 7th with a full day of exhibits and sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hillside Club Art Show is at 2286 Cedar Street in North Berkeley. Wheelchair accessible.

Well-known Berkeley artists showing their jewelry, photos, paintings, posters, fabrics, cards and crafts include Dianne Ayres, David Goines, Ruth Grimes, Ellen Singer-Vine, Mona Reeva, and items from Quelquefois Press, Jolom Mayaetik textiles and Local Color Cards.

The Art Show is an ongoing tradition of the Hillside Club . Founded in the late 19th century to promote good design practices in the Berkeley hills, the architect John White designed the current clubhouse after the original Maybeck building was destroyed by fire in 1923. It was designated a City of Berkeley Landmark in 2004.

Today the Hillside Club is a community-based membership organization supporting the arts and culture. The historic hall restrooms are ADA compliant.

For more information please call 510-213-4292 or visit the Hillside Club web site: https://bhcweb.wixsite.com/hillsideclub All are welcome.