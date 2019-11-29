Worth Noting:



Climate Solutions – Hosted by Student Environmental Resource Center at UCB -



So You Think You Know Climate Change?, Tue, Wed, Thur, 11 am - 2 pm at Sproul Plaza, https://www.facebook.com/events/578890266219225/



Deadline Decmber 8 – Petition - CA Air Resources Board, (CARB),



DIESEL TRUCKS – Expected CARB Proposal is too weak sign EarthJustice Petition



https://secure.earthjustice.org/site/SPageNavigator/P2A_ElectricTrucks_CA?p2asource=email&utm_source=crm&utm_medium=email&utm_term=action&utm_campaign=191005_Action_ElectricTrucks_CA&utm_content=ResponsiveHTMLBodyLink2&autologin=true#start



Deadline December 9 - Letter - CA Air Resources Board, (CARB) ,



SHIPS - Submit comments by letter or CARB form to CARB to cut pollution from Ships entering the Bay. CARB staff estimate the proposed regulation would remove nearly 400 tons of small particles from the air details and form link at http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/cut-pollution-from-ships-at-ports-refineries-december-5-9/



Council Agenda for December 10



Agenda follows the weekly list of meetings and rallies, City Council Winter Recess is December 11, 2019 – January 21, 2020







Sunday, December 1, 2019



350 Bay Area sponsored Action at Annual Auto Show, 1-3 pm, at Moscone Center in SF, FORD, BMW, HONDA and VW agreed to meet CA standards, GM, Fiat-Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia sided with Trump to oppose CA standards



https://350bayarea.org/event/sfoautoshow



Monday, December 2, 2019



City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am, at Cypress Room – minutes only, no other agenda items



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx



Tax the Rich Rally, Canceled Rain



Tuesday, December 3, 2019



Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,



Closed Session, 4 pm -6 pm, Anticipated Litigation, The CA Jazz Conseratory sewer backup, Pending Litigation Guzman,Richard vs. City of Berkeley

Anticipated Litigation, The CA Jazz Conseratory sewer backup, Pending Litigation Guzman,Richard vs. City of Berkeley Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: December 3 Regular Council Meeting, CONSENT: 2. Standby Officers, 3. $210,000 Public Art contract with Michael Arcega for San Pablo Park Measure T1, 4. $2,871,500 Formal bid solicitations and RFP, 5. $357,000 contract thru June 30,2021 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Berkeley Mental Health Flexible Spending Programs and Russell St Residence, 6. $68,442 thru June 30, 2020 contract with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing Voices Support Group, 7. $100,000 contract amendment with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management and Linkage Services, 8. $450,000 contract for FY2020 with Trip Stop Sidewalk Repair, Inc for Sidewalk inspection and shaving services, 9. Add $220,000 to contract total $270,000 with David L. Silva d.b.a. Silva Business Consulting for real property management services, 10. Reimbursement Agreement with Wareham for City’s share of traffic signal at San Pablo and Dwight, 11. $10,260 tax refund to Bay Area Community Trust for renovation of 1638 Stuart and operation of property as affordable housing. 13. Reaffirm support for Artic National Wildlife Refuge and refrain from conducting business with companies that purchase, lease or develop oil fields within the Refuge, 14. Reappoint Dr. P. Robert Beatty to Co. Mosquito Abatement, 15. Oppose Transportation and Handling of Coal and Petcoke in our community, 16. Ordinance requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (accept cash), 18. Urge CPUC to address its failure of oversight and to transform PG&E into Mutual Benefit Corporation, ACTION: 19. 2nd reading 2019 CA Fire Code with Local Amendments, 20. 2nd reading Berkeley Building Codes, 21. Milvia Bikeway Project Conceptual Design, 22. Surveillance Technology Report, 23. City Council Rules of Procedure and Order Revisions, 24. FY 2019 Year-End Results and FY 1st Quarter Update, 25. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations, 26. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 27. a.&b. Allocation Measure P Funds, 28. Fund and Implement Safe Passages Program – parking restrictions to ensure Emergency Equipment Access to all parts of the City. 29. a.&b. Taxi Scripts to residents of Pathways/STAIR, 30. a.&b. 5-yr Paving Plan 31. Multi-year Bidding Process for Street Paving, INFORMATION REPORTS: 32. Condo Conversion Program, 33. Small Sites Update, 34. Equal Pay: Classification and Compensation Process City Employees.

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, Agenda: III.A. Contract $28,000 HR Consulting recruitment Library Director

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda Discussion items: Wildfire Prevention Special Tax Assessment, 6. Power Shutoff, 7. Disaster Prep Fair Report, 8. Emergency Preparedness, 9. Underground Utilities Wires, 10. Expand Automatic Gas Shut-off, 11. Update Outdoor Alert System.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Multi-Purpose Room, Agenda: 4. Presentation T1, 5. Presentation BESO Evaluation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Commission – Encampment Subcommittee, 5 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Proposed Transportation Demand Management Program and Reduction of Parking Requirements, 10. 2740 and 2744 Telegraph for General Plan Re-designation and Zoning Map Amendment

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, December 5, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Inclusionary Units in Qualified Opportunity Zones, Unscheduled (future meeting) Proposed Retail (Chain Store) Regulations,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Electric Moped Ride-Share Franchise Agreement, 3. Introduce Ordinance terminating sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicles in Berkeley by 2025, 4. Referral to City Manager (CM) Establish New Dept Climate Emergency Mobilization Dept, 5. Ordinance to Regulate Plastic Bags at Retail and Food Service Establishments, 6.Establish GHG Emission Free as East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) Default, 7. Bright Streets Initiative (painting crosswalks and signage near school), Unscheduled (future meeting) Traffic Circles.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, 5 pm, at 2001 Center, 2nd Floor, Law Library, Agenda: 6. A. Tenant Survey 2020, b. Response to Disasters, c. AB 1482 Tenant Protection Act, d. Preventing Scams, e. Safety Checklist Compliance

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda: DISCUSSION: A. Proposed Landscape Improvements Piedmont Ave, B. 1602 Oxford, C. 2650 Telegraph, D. 2000 Dwight Way, 6. A. 1399 Queens Road Landmark or Structure of Merit, B. 2211 Harold Way – Final Design Review,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Friday, December 6, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Tots Winter Carnival Ages 2-5, 10 am – 12:30 pm, at Frances Albrier Community Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16286

Winter Crafts Fair – Berkeley Farmer’s Market, 10 am – 3 pm, at Civic Center Park

https://ecologycenter.org/events/berkeley-farmers-market-winter-crafts-fair-5/2019-12-07/

Sunday, December 8, 2019

No City Events Found

_____________________

Email comments to council@cityofBerkeley.info,

December 10 Regular Council Meeting, CONSENT: 2. Bid Solicitations/RFP $2,913,252, 3. 36-month contract $2,100,000 with option to extend 2 yrs, total $3,550,000 with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc. for Citywide Security Services, 4. 2020 Block Grant $266,863, 5. MOU with Alameda Co. $75,000 (revenue) for Winter Relief Program to provide homeless housing respite thru May 1, 2020, 6. Apply for Infill infrastructure Grant Funding, 7. Apply for State Funding No Place Like Home for Maudelle Miller Shirek Community at 2001 Ashby, 8. 2020 Health Plan Changes, 9. COBRA Administration $405,000, 10. Add $266,076 total $527,832 with ServiceNow, Inc to extend IT Software Licenses, 11. Waive Sanctuary City Ordinance (7,650-N.S.) for Berkeley Tuolumne Camp Reconstruction Contracts, 12. Increase Contract by $241,451 plus contingency $48,290, total $5,705,668 with Mar Con Builders, Inc for Live Oak Park Community Center Seismic Upgrade, 13. Add $2,900,000 total $7,200,000 with Siegel & Strain Architects for Tuolumne Camp Project, 14. Modification T1 Phase 1 Project List, 15. Make Telegraph Loading Zone and Parking Project permanent and establish similar loading zone and parking in all parking meter districts, 16. Purchase 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pick-up Trucks for $492,284 and $245,000 using Fleet Technology to convert to plug in hybrid vehicles when commercially available, 17. Add $54,560 total $106,616 (total for 2 contracts) for Server Storage with Edgeworth Integration, LLC, 18. Contract add $131,556 total $557,553, to extend term by 3 years to June 30, 2026 with ABM Industries for purchase additional EV charging stations and maintenance, 19. Contract $3,821,569 includes $347,415 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Pacific Trenchless, Inc., 20. Contract $2,246,219 includes $204,202 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Precision Engineering, Inc., 21. Contract $3,654,358 includes 10% contingency with Cratus, Inc, for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and replacement, 22. Add $100,000 total $300,000 and extend term to Dec 31, 2022, with Du-All Safety LLC for Safety Consulting and Training Services, 23.Contract add $500,000 total $5,386,293 with B Bros Construction to complete 2640 MLK Jr Way Adult Mental Health Services Center renovation and seismic upgrade, 24. Measure O Bond funding reservations $36,002,64026. 25.Support for Non-Violent Activists and Protections of Animals in Commercial Operations, 27. Feb 2020 Black History Month discretionary funds, ACTION: 28. Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, 29. RPP (residential parking) 1500 Block of Lincoln, 30. Amend ADU ordinance to comply with new State Law and establish interim limits on development, 31. MOU between City of Berkeley and BART on implementation AB 2923 at Ashby and North Berkeley BART, Establish a Community Advisory Group (CAG) to provide inut to Planning Commission on zoning, the City and BART,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

___________________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St - TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

999 Anthony 12-19-2019

1119 Arch 12-02-2019

1634 California 12-9-2019

3015 Dohr 12-5-2019

1449 Grizzly Peak 12-11-2019

2234 Haste 12-3-2019

790 Hilldale 12-17-19

2026 Los Angeles 12-02-2019

2965 Magnolia 12-9-2019

2693 Shasta 12-16-19

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

3020 College Ave (ZAB) 12-2-2019

2431 Fifth St (ZAB) 12-2-2019

2348 Hilgard (ZAB) 12-3-2019

1312 Josephine (ZAB) 12-3-2019

1581 Le Roy #LMSAP2019-0004 (LPO) (ZAB) 12-3-2019

2234 Haste #LMSAP@)!^-0002 (LPO)

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

