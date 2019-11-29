This is an edited version of an article that first appeared on October 26, 1980. It is being reprinted to salute the 50th anniversary of the Indians of All Tribes Occupation of Alcatraz on November 20, 1969.



It was an odd match: the Native American Occupation of Alcatraz and the Fri, a trim Baltic trader built in Denmark in 1912. But it led to the adventure of a lifetime.



When the Fri sailed in through the Golden Gate in 1968, bearing a cargo of Danish ham and Guinness Stout, it marked the first time in a generation that commercial cargo had been successfully brought across the Atlantic by sail.



The Fri became celebrated in 1969 when she slipped through a government-imposed blockade to deliver food, water, and farming supplies to the Native American activists who had occupied Alcatraz Island. And I was onboard.



A few years later, the ship would cause an international incident when her crew boldly sailed smack into the middle of the French Nuclear Test Zone in the South Pacific to halt a planned atomic blast.

In 1971, when the Fri and her new crew left the Bay Area and sailed back out to sea from Sausalito, I drove to the bluffs of the Marin Headlands for a final look as she sailed for Hawaii. Standing in mute vigils across the headland hills, other members of the Fri's large extended family were similarly squinting into the mirrorflash of the afternoon sea, trying to hold onto the small, gray silhouette of the vanishing gaff-rigged ketch.

I never thought I would see her again. At the same time, I secretly hoped I would.