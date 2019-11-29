ICE, “International Criminal Enterprise”, is living up to its name. Investigative reporters revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lured international students, principally from India, to a fake US university bilking them out of millions of dollars and then deported them. It was a classic entrapment scheme condoned by the thoroughly disgraced Trump administration. Predictably the morally challenged Republicans remained silent but drew sharp criticism from the left, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called the practice “cruel and appalling.” Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser for Bernie Sanders, called for ICE to be abolished.

Investigations by the Detroit Free-Press, uncovered a wicked scheme entrapping about 250 students, mostly from India, who have been arrested on immigration violations since the beginning of the year.



DHS had established the fake “University of Farmington” in 2015 and charged around $12,000 per year in tuition and fees. No physical classrooms existed and there was no teaching staff.



The students enrolled in the fake university which allows foreigners to work and study in the US. What remains unknown is what happened to the millions of dollars received by ICE.



This harks back to Trump University which offered worthless diplomas to unsuspecting students -

another bizarre scheme where the architect, President Trump, has never been held to account.



