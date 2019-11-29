A friend sent me this Guardian piece on Warren --



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/nov/24/elizabeth-warren-not-progressive



Here were my thoughts, in an email to my friend:



On Warren: I have written her campaign TWICE to urge her to back off Medicare for All and advocate instead Medicare as a public option under the Affordable Care Act umbrella. I believe that is the best course for multiple reasons: (1) The prospect of too much change too fast makes too many people nervous. (2) There's not a chance that she (or Bernie or anyone else) would get Medicare for All through Congress (and the President does not dictate what Congress does -- whatever legislative proposal a president makes, Trump's notion of his powers notwithstanding, it is Congress that makes the law). (3) I have concerns about what pulling the plug on the insurance industry--suddenly--would do to the economy (and my retirement fund!) AND to employment, in both the insurance and medical industries.



Therefore, I applauded Warren's pulling back on Medicare for All. Paul Krugman has it right -- here and in other columns: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/21/opinion/medicare-for-all-democrats.html

As for the other points in this column, especially foreign policy, I'll do some further research. But as for the charge that hers is a "pragmatic way of staving off a populist revolution" I say: Thank God for that. Donald Trump has given us a taste of "populist revolution" -- and I expect many, like me, feel we're standing on the edge of a precipice. God save us from armchair revolutionaries like the author of the Guardian column.

This is a big complex country---great changes can come in it (e.g. the New Deal, brought on by a confluence of factors, and subsequent post-World War II prosperity) but I'd rather have a savvy Elizabeth Warren in the Oval Office than a star-as-himself Bernie Sanders....(or the bull-in-the-China-shop Donald Trump).

In this column I detect a whiff of identity politics at its worse: defined (by me) as making political choices that affirm your own personal identity rather than moving a population forward in the direction you'd like to see it move.