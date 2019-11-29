American democracy is rapidly sinking into tyrannical rule. A man who has never experienced the horrors of war, successfully evading the draft through his father’s intervention, now sees fit to usurp the US military code of justice and pardon convicted war criminals, 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Mathew Goldteyn and the promotion of Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL who was convicted of stabbing a prisoner to death in a grotesque orgy and then celebrating his death, laughing gleefully over his dead body. President Trump described the Seals as “good men” sending an unmistakable message that indiscriminate killing by US soldiers could continue with complete impunity.



What then is stopping the President ordering war crimes and then pardoning the perpetrators? What’s next, standing on 5th avenue and shooting his perceived enemies and then pardoning himself? Wake up Republicans your leader has lost his sanity.



