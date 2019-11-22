The university is a place where intellectuals gather to exchange and teach ideas. Intellectuals are people who are passionate seekers of truth. They seek this truth by employing rigorous methodologies peculiar to their fields. A responsible intellectual is self-effacing and personally disciplined. He/she has learned to see and release him/herself from the demons that inhabit us and distort the truth. The most common of these demons are of greed and pride. The kind of people who are and should be invited to campuses are other intellectuals, researchers and authors who share these traits.

People like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos are not seekers of truth. They employ their intellects in the SERVICE of the demons of greed and pride. They repeatedly lie outright. Their methodology is that of propaganda. They don't merely represent a point of view.

Those in the position in the university to invite or not invite guests are capable of making this distinction. I implore them to do so in the future.