Monday is the only day of the week with City meetings.



Holiday Food Drive ends November 29 Hours: daily from 8:30 a – 6 p, for more information https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16299



Letter



Submit comments by letter or CARB form to CA Air Resources Board, (CARB) to cut pollution from Ships entering the Bay. CARB staff estimate the proposed regulation would remove nearly 400 tons of small particles from the air details and form link at http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/cut-pollution-from-ships-at-ports-refineries-december-5-9/



Future



Agenda for the December 3 Regular City Council meeting follows the weekly list of meetings and rallies.







Sunday, November 24, 2019



No City meetings or events found



Monday, November 25, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. f/u Leonard Powell case a. Create policy that receivership only be used when property is a danger to the public and approved by Council, b. Bring justice to Leonard Powell, establish policies that provide housing stability and reimburse $68,000 in legal and administrative fees, c. Plan a Public meeting on receivership, 3. Healthy Checkout Ordinance require nutritious food and beverage options in checkout areas in stores greater than 2500 sq ft, 4. Listening Session on conditions at encampments from homeless population at large, 5. Establish Outdoor Emergency Shelter, 6. a.&b. Modify Policies related to enforcement of Smoke-free multi-unit housing ordinance, 7. Vector Control Presentation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room Agenda planning for Dec 10 Council Regular meeting – the last Council meeting of 2019, CONSENT: 2. Bid Solicitations/RFP $2,913,252, 3. 36-month contract $2,100,000 with option to extend 2 yrs, total $3,550,000 with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc. for Citywide Security Services, 4. 2020 Block Grant $266,863, 5. MOU with Alameda Co. $75,000 (revenue) for Winter Relief Program to provide homeless housing respite thru May 1, 2020, 6. Apply for Infill infrastructure Grant Funding, 7. Apply for State Funding No Place Like Home for Maudelle Miller Shirek Community at 2001 Ashby, 8. 2020 Health Plan Changes, 9. COBRA Administration $405,000, 10. Add $266,076 total $527,832 with ServiceNow, Inc to extend IT Software Licenses, 11. Waive Sanctuary City Ordinance (7,650-N.S.) for Berkeley Tuolumne Camp Reconstruction Contracts, 12. Increase Contract by $241,451 plus contingency $48,290, total $5,705,668 with Mar Con Builders, Inc for Live Oak Park Community Center Seismic Upgrade, 13. Add $2,900,000 total $7,200,000 with Siegel & Strain Architects for Tuolumne Camp Project, 14. 61-yr term lease agreement with 200 Marina Blvd, LLC for Doubletree Hotel, 15. Modification T1 Phase 1 Project List, 16. Make Telegraph Loading Zone and Parking Project permanent and establish similar loading zone and parking in all parking meter districts, 17. Purchase 9 Ford Super Duty F-Series Pick-up Trucks for $492,284 and $245,000 using Fleet Technologyto convert to plug in hybrid vehicles when commercially available, 19. Add $54,560 total $106,616 (total for 2 contracts) for Server Storage with Edgeworth Integration, LLC, 19. Contract add $131,556 total $557,553, to extend term by 3 years to June 30, 2026 with ABM Industries for purchase additional EV charging stations and maintenance, 20. Contract $3,821,569 includes $347,415 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Pacific Trenchless, Inc., 21. Contract $2,246,219 includes $204,202 contingency for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement with Precision Engineering, Inc., 22. Contract $3,654,358 includes 10% contingency with Cratus, Inc, for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and replacement, 23. Add $100,000 total $300,000 and extend term to Dec 31, 2022, with Du-All Safety LLC for Safety Consulting and Training Services, 25. Measure O Bond funding reservations $36,002,64026. Support for Non-Violent Activists and Protections of Animals in Commercial Operations, 27. Feb 2020 Black History Month discretionary funds, ACTION: 28. Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, 29. RPP (residential parking) 1500 Block of Lincoln, 30. Amend ADU ordinance to comply with new State Law and establish interim limits on development, 31. MOU between City of Berkeley and BART on implementation AB 2923 at Ashby and North Berkeley BART, Establish a Community Advisory Group (CAG) to provide inut to Planning Commission on zoning, the City and BART, 32. Update Telecom Ordinances, 33. Prohibit use of Cell Phones, email, Texting, Instant Messaging and Social Media by Council members during official City Meetings, , 34. Regulate Plastic Bags and Retail and Food Service Establishments, 35. Enroll all Eligible Berkeley residential and commercial EBCE accounts to Brilliant 100 (100% GHG free) enroll municipal EBCE accounts to Renewable 100 (100% renewable and 100% GHG free), 36. Bright Streets Initiative – paint all (except those done in last 3-yr) crosswalks, midlines, bike lanes, street markings, curbs and improve signage within 3-block radius of all public schools, 37. Refer to Zero Waste Compulsory Composting for compliance with SB 1383 for all businesses and residences and an Edible Food Recovery Program.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Tobacco Litter Subcommittee, 7 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 3. T1 Phase 1 update and Phase 2 Public Process, 4. Zero Waste Division Budget, 5. Zero Waste Metrics, 6. Creation of Design Guidelines for New Construction Subcommittee, 7. AB1080/SB54 CA https://www.cawrecycles.org/sb-54-ab-1080-bill-page Plastic Pollution Reduction Act phase out date 2030.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm (winter hours), at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

No City meetings found

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

No City meetings found

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Thanksgiving Holiday

Friday, November 29, 2019

Berkeley City Government Holiday

Protest Rally Toyota’s Decision to team up with Trump to weaken California’s car emissions standards, 3 – 4 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Rain Cancels, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331

Saturday, November 30, 2019

No events found

Sunday, December 1, 2019

350 Bay Area sponsored Action at Annual Auto Show, 1-3 pm, at Moscone Center in SF, FORD, BMW, HONDA and VW agreed to meet CA standards, GM, Fiat-Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia sided with Trump to oppose CA standards

https://350bayarea.org/event/sfoautoshow

Email comments to council@cityofBerkeley.info,

December 3 Regular Council Meeting, CONSENT: 2. Standby Officers, 3. $210,000 Public Art contract with Michael Arcega for San Pablo Park Measure T1, 4. $2,871,500 Formal bid solicitations and RFP, 5. $357,000 contract thru June 30,2021 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Berkeley Mental Health Flexible Spending Programs and Russell St Residence, 6. $68,442 thru June 30, 2020 contract with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing Voices Support Group, 7. $100,000 contract amendment with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management and Linkage Services, 8. $450,000 contract for FY2020 with Trip Stop Sidewalk Repair, Inc for Sidewalk inspection and shaving services, 9. Add $220,000 to contract total $270,000 with David L. Silva d.b.a. Silva Business Consulting for real property management services, 10. Reimbursement Agreement with Wareham for City’s share of traffic signal at San Pablo and Dwight, 11. $10,260 tax refund to Bay Area Community Trust for renovation of 1638 Stuart and operation of property as affordable housing. 13. Reaffirm support for Artic National Wildlife Refuge and refrain from conducting business with companies that purchase, lease or develop oil fields within the Refuge, 14. Reappoint Dr. P. Robert Beatty to Co. Mosquito Abatement, 15. Oppose Transportation and Handling of Coal and Petcoke in our community, 16. Ordinance requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (accept cash), 18. Urge CPUC to address its failure of oversight and to transform PG&E into Mutual Benefit Corporation, ACTION: 19. 2nd reading 2019 CA Fire Code with Local Amendments, 20. 2nd reading Berkeley Building Codes, 21. Milvia Bikeway Project Conceptual Design, 22. Surveillance Technology Report, 23. City Council Rules of Procedure and Order Revisions, 24. FY 2019 Year-End Results and FY 1st Quarter Update, 25. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations, 26. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 27. a.&b. Allocation Measure P Funds, 28. Fund and Implement Safe Passages Program – parking restrictions to ensure Emergency Equipment Access to all parts of the City. 29. a.&b. Taxi Scripts to residents of Pathways/STAIR, 30. a.&b. 5-yr Paving Plan 31. Multi-year Bidding Process for Street Paving,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/ContentDisplay.aspx?id=9868

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St - TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

999 Anthony 12-19-2019

1119 Arch 12-02-2019

1634 California 12-9-2019

3015 Dohr 12-5-2019

1449 Grizzly Peak 12-11-2019

2234 Haste 12-3-2019

2026 Los Angeles 12-02-2019

2965 Magnolia 12-9-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

3020 College Ave (ZAB) 12-2-2019

2431 Fifth St (ZAB) 12-2-2019

2348 Hilgard (ZAB) 12-3-2019

1312 Josephine (ZAB) 12-3-2019

1581 Le Roy #LMSAP2019-0004 (LPO) (ZAB) 12-3-2019

2234 Haste #LMSAP@)!^-0002 (LPO)

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Vision 2050, Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

