Arts & Events

Led by trumpeter/arranger Erik Jekabson, the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra plays music written by its members.

They've been in residence at the Jazz Conservatory since March, and this Sunday at 5:30 will feature North Oakland native Kalil Wilson, an exceptional talent, on vocals.

(Wilson has performed at the Berkeley Hillside Club with another fine group led by Jekabson, the String-tet, and this Fall with Electric Squeezebox Orchestra at the Monterey Jazz Festival.)

The concert's at the Conservatory's Rendon Hall/Fiddlers Annex, 2040 Addison (between Shattuck & Milvia, a half block from Downtown Berkeley BART, a few doors east of Freight & Salvage). Tickets are $10-$15, https://cjc.edu/concerts for tickets and further information, including some samples of the Orchestra's music.