Protest against Toyota’s teaming up with Trump to oppose California’s vehicle emissions standards is having an impact. The State of California has announced that it won’t buy cars from GM or Toyota because of their alliance with Trump over the standards. It’s important to keep the heat on Toyota. Join the protest outside Toyota of Berkeley this Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. Spread the Word. Call, write or e-mail Toyota. If you own a Toyota vehicle, make sure you mention that fact.