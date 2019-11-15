The Editor's Back Fence
Wellstone Club State Endorsements on the Consent Calendar for Thursday
Here’s an interesting development. It’s almost a year until the next general election, and even the primary isn’t until March, but the officers of the powerful and occasionally leftish Wellstone Democratic Club seem to be holding an endorsement meeting this week. Endorsements at Wellstone have traditionally required candidate speeches, and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks was bitterly opposed within the club in her first primary, but not any more evidently.
The names of incumbents were placed on the organization’s no-contest consent calendar for the Tuesday meeting, and placed way down the bottom of their email meeting agenda. But if you do scroll waaaay down, here’s what you see:
Wellstone Club Meeting
Endorsements Meeting
Vote on local, state, federal, and party endorsements
You must be a member to vote, though non-members are welcome to attend.
Not sure if you're a member? Email us at info@wellstoneclub.org
Thursday, November 21
Humanist Hall; 390 27th St; Oakland
potluck at 6PM, meeting at 6:45PM
...
Consent Agenda for Endorsement
13th Congressional District: Congresswoman Barbara Lee
5th Supervisorial District: Supervisor Keith Carson
9th State Senate District: Senator Nancy Skinner
15th Assembly District: Assemblymember Buffy Wicks
18th Assembly District: Assemblymember Rob Bonta
Those of us who can bear to watch local politics when the national news is so hot might know that there’s a good bit of dissatisfaction with Wicks and Skinner because of their full-throated participation in Sacramento’s increasingly successful attempt to wrest control of land use away from cities and counties. A floor fight at Thursday’s meeting can be expected.