It has just come to our attention that The National Butterfly Center needs your help. Please call your Representatives TODAY and ask them to investigate potentially illegal behavior by We Build The Wall, Inc, (Steve Bannon + Brian Kolfage) on the property immediately adjacent to the Center.



The National Butterfly Center is a privately owned 100-acre magical butterfly preserve along the Rio Grande River near Mission TX. A former onion field, it has been lovingly turned into an oasis of birdsong, native bees and butterflies. Lots of butterflies. But now Trump’s Wall threatens to take away a sizeable chunk of the property. You may have heard about their struggle in earlier news reports by CNN (video), The Washington Post (video), NPR, National Georaphic, and The Texas Observer.



If built The Wall will push 70%, or 70 acres, of the Center’s private property behind the barrier. Access to the river, an important source of drinking water for the region, could be cut off. Border Patrol will have the option of completing clearing all land between the river and the wall, installing bright security lights that shine 24/7, wreaking havoc on all the nature and animals that call that area home. Some may be pushed to extinction, like the ocelot which is already threatened.



Today the National Butterfly Center reposted to their Facebook page a video originally posted by “We Build the Wall”. (Scroll down to see the video.) It shows them bulldozing vegetation and clearing a road right down to the river’s edge on the 6,000 acre property immediately to the east of the Center. In the video the group states that they are taking matters into their own hands and will build the wall themselves. It is heartbreaking to witness the backhoe tearing up huge chunks of grasses at the river’s edge, destroying all life in its path.

There's a new video about the situation. The outlet is called Border Report. Marianna, director of the NBC, takes a boat ride with a priest and reporter along the river to review the damage and discuss the illegal clearing in more detail.

https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/group-clears-private-riverfront-land-to-build-border-wall-in-south-texas/?fbclid=IwAR1TjcaBYDq6aOKm5ktDOsLLqgc-wTc5HH2QIUuPpsX9QAfN_yJY4phy2iM

Theirs is an apparently illegal action and could do irreparable harm to the region. Please speak out! Call your State Representatives today and ask them to look into this alarming development.

Barbara Lee: (202) 225-2661, Nancy Pelosi (202) 225-4965, Jackie Speier (202) 225-3531 - Buffy Wicks (619) 513-7913 (district), (916) 319-2079 (capitol)