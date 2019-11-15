By vigorously defending President Trump as a “truthful person”, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has lost all credibility. She has abandoned her rich Sikh heritage in pursuit of financial and political goals. The core belief in Sikhism is speaking truth to power and of even of greater importance, - “truthful living”. She has failed on both accounts.



President Trump is the antithesis of the basic tenets of Sikhism and Christianity. His transgressions are truly staggering.



The current count of his lies is in excess of 12,000.



It’s puzzling why Ms. Haley, married with 2 children, ignores the terrifying experience endured by 25 women, including several credible accusations of rape by Mr. Trump.



Perhaps, Ms. Haley is comfortable with her former boss depicting immigrants as “rapists and criminals’ or his racist comments referring to Haiti and African nations as 's-hole' countries.



Then again, it appears Ms. Haley has conveniently ignored or forgotten Mr. Trump’s lewd comments denigrating women and boasting about his sexual exploits targeting young girls on the “Access Hollywood” tape.



Determined to remain on Mr. Trump’s good graces, she refused to criticize Mr. Trump when he told four Democratic congresswomen, three of them born in the United States, to “go back” to their home countries! In a further effort to pledge her fealty and devotion to Trump, Ms. Haley has betrayed her former colleagues in a crass effort to increase sales of her new memoir, “With All Due Respect”. She literally destroyed the reputation of real patriots , former secretary of state, Rex Tillerson and John Kelly, who had voiced concern Mr. Trump’s “harebrained policies” which they deemed to be a major threat to the country.



Ms. Haley’s nonchalant response to the impeachment inquiry -“do I think the president did something that warrants impeachment? No, because the aid flowed”. This is akin to an assassin firing a loaded gun at his target but being declared innocent because the gun misfired.



Ms. Haley’ convoluted logic is truly breathtaking. She admits the president may have tried to subvert national security for his own political end, but he failed, so where’s the harm? .