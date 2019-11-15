Worth Noting:



Thanksgiving is November 28 and everything seems to be scheduled for the week of November 17 – 24 - City Council, Boards and Commissions, protest rallies, another Presidential Debate, and Impeachment Hearings.



Events



Sunday Nov 17 – Berkeley ½ Marathon, 5K, 10K – check street closures



Dredging the Bay for Crude Oil Tankers



Dredging the Bay information was updated after the November 13 Public Meeting. Letters are still accepted.



http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/the-army-corps-of-engineers-oily-sf-to-stockton-dredging-plan/



Petition in opposition to Dredging the Bay, Signatures still accepted



https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/dont-let-trump-and-his-oil-company-cronies-dredge-the-san-francisco-bay?source=direct_link&referrer=group-sunflower-alliance



Ongoing



Holiday Food Drive – November 1 – 29, daily from 8:30 a – 6 p, for more information https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16299







Sunday, November 17, 2019



Berkeley Half Marathon – start 7:30 am – expected finish 12 pm, check link for street closures



https://berkeleyhalfmarathon.com



Monday, November 18, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda Planning for December 3 Regular Council Meeting, CONSENT: 2. $210,000 Public Art contract with Michael Arcega for San Pablo Park Measure T1, 3. $2,871,500 Formal bid solicitations and RFP, 4. $357,000 contract thru June 30,2021 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Berkeley Mental Health Flexible Spending Programs and Russell St Residence, 5. $68,442 thru June 30, 2020 contract with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing Voices Support Group, 6. $100,000 contract amendment with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management and Linkage Services, 7. 61 yr term contract with 200 Marina Blvd LLC for Doubletree Hotel and $3 million contribution by the LLC for Marina Street improvements, 8. $288,000/yr base rent10 yr lease agreement with two 5 yr options with Landry’s RUI, LLC for 200 Seawall Drive plus 3.5% for sales >$1,500,000 and up to $100,000/yr credit for first 10 years for specified building and parking lot maintenance, 9. $450,000 contract for FY2020 with Trip Stop Sidewalk Repair, Inc for Sidewalk inspection and shaving services, 10. Add $220,000 to contract total $270,000 with David L. Silva d.b.a. Silva Business Consulting for real property management services, 11. Reimbursement Agreement with Wareham for City’s share of traffic signal at San Pablo and Dwight, 12. $10,260 tax refund to Bay Area Community Trust for renovation of 1638 Stuart and operation of property as affordable housing. 14. Reaffirm support for Artic National Wildlife Refuge and refrain from conducting business with companies that purchase, lease or develop oil fields within the Refuge, 15. Ordinance requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (accept cash), ACTION: 2nd reading 2019 CA Fire Code with Local Amendments, 18. 2nd reading Berkeley Building Codes, 19. Milvia Bikeway Project Conceptual Design, 20. Standby Officers, 21. Fund and Implement Safe Passages Program – parking restrictions to ensure Emergency Equipment Access to all parts of the City. 22. a.&b. Taxi Scripts to residents of Pathways/STAIR, 23. a.&b. 5-yr Paving Plan 24. Multi-year Bidding Process for Street Paving, 25. Reappoint Dr. P. Robert Beatty to Co. Mosquito Abatement, 26. Short Term Referral to City Manager on how to establish New Dept: Climate Emergency Mobilization Dept (CEMD) within 90 days with oversight authority of existing departments and boards regarding planning and coordination of City’s response to climate change including public education and outreach, develop annual climate emissions budget and identify grant funding. 27. Ordinance to terminate sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicles throughout the City of Berkeley by 2025. 28. Oppose Transportation and Handling of Coal and Petcoke in our community, 29. Urge CPUC to address its failure of oversight and to transform PG&E into Mutual Benefit Corporation.

Agenda Policy Committee Agenda item 8. Discussion Rules of Procedure and Order.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

City/UC/Student Relations Committee, 10 am - 12 pm, at 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: 4. Street Light Location Plan and Campus Safety, 5. Housing Update, 6. Southside Safety Plan, 7. Pedestrian Safety.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/City/UC/Student_Relations_Committee.aspx

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 9. Echo Lake Camp, 12. BUSD Special Taxes and Infrastructure Bond Measures

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Homeless Commission Encampment Subcommittee, 5 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 5. Encampment Matrix, 7. Outdoor Emergency Shelter Recommendations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Presentation and Discussion: Land Value Recapture, Affordable Housing and the Adeline Plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm (winter hours) at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Closed Session, 5 pm, Pending Litigation 1444 Fifth St LLC v. City of Berkeley Alameda Co Superior Court #19032434

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 2. $800,000 bid solicitations – Sanitary Sewer $500,000, Electrical $300,000, 3. Grant Submission to State for $284,463 Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention, 4. 2.5 hour Minimum Overtime Pay for Emergency Call Back in IT Dept., 6. Nominate North Berkeley BART Priority Development Area, 7. Contract $1,481,417 with Redgwick Construction Co. for Ninth Street Bicycle Pathway Extension Phase II, 7. Contract add $50,000 total $200,000 with HF&H Consultants LLC for Development In-house Commercial Hauling System, 8. Add $50,000 total $200,000 for study of City Providing Commercial Collection Services, 9. $2,348,732.70 purchase seven 25-yard Heavy Duty Rear Loading Collection Trucks, 10. $1,110,000 to purchase five 2020 North Star 155-1 Ambulances and dispose 3 Freightliner and 2 International ambulances by public auction. 11. Declaration Homeless Shelter Crisis, 12. Letter to Richmond City Council, CA EPA and CA Department of Toxics (DTSC) concerning recent action of cleaning up AstraZeneca Site Near Berkeley, 13. Budget Referral $15,000 BigBelly Trash Receptacles in Ohlone Park, 14. Referral to City Manager Amnesty Program for Undocumented Secondary Units, ACTION: A. Council Rules of Procedure and Order Revisions, 15. Budget Update, 16. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 18. a.&b. Recommendations Allocations Measure P Funds, 19. Short term Referral Process, 20. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 21. Short term Revenue Allocations for Civic Arts and Affordable Housing Trust Fund, 22. Modernized Contract Registration Workflow.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance Revision Project Subcommittee, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, Agenda: 5. Commercial and Manufacturing Chapters

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, 11 am, 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, Agenda: 4. A. Downtown Streets Team Contract Task review, b. Event Funding, 6. Solano Study, 7. Security camera research report.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Solano_BID_Board.aspx

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Islamophobia Awareness Workshop, 1 - 3 pm, 1947 Center, Basement

https://www.facebook.com/events/2567177730039655/

Animal Care Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: V.a. Increase of number of dogs per commercial dog walker from 4 to 6, b. Enforcement Off Leash Boundary Areas at Cesar Chavez Park, c. Large Dog Exercise Area in Aquatic Park, VI. a Spring Loaded Traps (snap traps) for rodent control and associated risks for pets and children

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 8. Presentation: Update T1 Bond Program

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 7. PG&E shutoff

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 4.1. Local Construction Workforce Development, 2. Fair Workweek Requirements, 3. Paid Family Leave, 4. Equal Pay Independent audit, 5. Race Wage Gap report, 6. BTF (teachers) and BUSD contract negotiations update, 7. Homeless Youth Policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 2. 2020 Block Grant Funding, 4. McGee Ave. Baptist Church Food Program, 7. Gentrification Presentation, 11. Disabled Accessibility in High-density corridors, 13. Charging stations, 14. Encampments proposal

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Presidential Debate, 6 pm on MSNBC.com, washingtonpost.com, SiriusXM 118 and TuneIn

Thursday, November 21, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, 2. Bi-Annual Report on Housing Program Funding, 3. Disposition 1631 and 1654 Fifth St, 4. Require 20% Inclusionary Affordable Units in Housing Projects in Opportunity Zones, 5. Proposed Formula Retail Chain Store Regulations.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, Redwood Room, Agenda: 3. Traffic Circle Policy (new trees) and Stewardship Program, 3. Kitchen Exhaust Ventilation, 5. Electric Moped Franchise Agreement

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, BUSD, Agenda: 7. Appeal 8 pm, 1659 Arch, 8. Appeal 8:30 pm 2019 Delaware.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda not posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room,

2099 MLK Jr Way – demolish 1-story auto service building and construct 7-story, 69 ft, 62,419 sq ft mixed-use building with 72 units (including 5 very low income) 12 parking spaces, 2448 q ft retail, Advisory Comments

2542 Durant – demolish parking lot at 25 42 & 2538 Durant and construct 5-story mixed use building with 32 units and ground level commercial space, Committee Decision

1835 San Pablo – demolish existing 1-story commercial building and construct 6-story mixed use building with 99 units (including 7 very low income) and 2 live/work, stacked parking for 49 autos, secure storage 92 bicycles, Majority Recommendations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Codifying Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to contribution limits.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, 7:30 at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Council Rules and Procedure related to public comment recommend min 2 minutes max 4 minutes – if number of speakers so large as to prevent essential city business then the item can be moved to a special meeting, 7. Rules and Procedure related to public procedure to remove item from consent if 5 or more members of the public request a move to action, 8. Lobbyist Registration Act,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Parks and Waterfront Commission Subcommittee on Capital Projects, 10 – 11 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, Redwood Room, Agenda: T1

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Feedback proposed plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 3. Healthy Checkout Policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: 1. T1, 2. Vision Zero Action Plan, 3. Railroad Quiet Zone Project

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Meeting: King School Park Tot Lot Reconstruction Project, 6 – 7:30 pm at 1710 The Alameda, North Branch Library

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16369

Friday, November 22, 2019

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, meeting listed on community calendar, but not on Policy Committee website, check before going 510.981.6608

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, 3 - 5 pm, at 2501 San Pablo, Le Pho Vietnamese Restaurant

Protest Rally Toyota’s Decision to team up with Trump to weaken California’s car emissions standards, 3 – 5 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331

Rally for Housing Justice, 5 - 7 pm, at 1685 Solano, Tenants in 13-unit building fighting Ellis Act eviction

https://www.facebook.com/events/2403496759913085/

Saturday, November 23, 2019

350 Bay Area Hub meeting, 8:45 am – 11 am, at 971 Tulare

Sunday, November 24, 2019

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

3020 Acton 11-18-2019

1119 Arch 12-02-2019

1634 California 12-9-2019

2801 Claremont 11-18-2019

3015 Dohr 12-5-2019

1225 Eighth 11-20-2019

2422 Fifth 11-19-2019

888 Indian Rock 11-18-2019

2026 Los Angeles 12-02-2019

1858 San Lorenzo 11-19-2019

2352 Shattuck 11-19-2019

1036 Sierra 11-25-2019

687 Spruce 11-20-2019

429 Vassar 11-26-19

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LPO NOD 1581 Le Roy #LMSAP2019-0004

LPO NOD 2234 Haste #LMSAP@)!^-0002

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY