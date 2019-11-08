Arts & Events

Worth Noting:



Petitions



Petition to Save Traffic Circle Trees- sign by November 11, (Meeting Nov12) https://www.change.org/p/berkeley-city-council-grandfather-in-existing-traffic-circle-trees-ee3dbcc2-69b1-41d5-83a8-dd86a94ece3b



Petition in opposition to Dredging the Bay, sign by November 12 (meeting Nov 13)



https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/dont-let-trump-and-his-oil-company-cronies-dredge-the-san-francisco-bay?source=direct_link&referrer=group-sunflower-alliance



Events



Sunday Nov 17 – Berkeley ½ Marathon, 5K, 10K – check street closures



Ongoing



Holiday Food Drive – November 1 – 29, daily from 8:30 a – 6 p, for more information https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16299



Future

November 19 Regular City Council meeting with agenda highlights and links follows list of weekly meetings

Sunday, November 10, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Monday, November 11, 2019 - Veterans Day

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm (Winter Hours) at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Special Meeting on Traffic Circles, 4:00 pm, Agenda: 1.a.& b. Task Force Recommendations, City Traffic Circle Planting Policies

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/11_Nov/City_Council__11-12-2019_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: Agenda: CONSENT: 2. $40,093,600Bid solicitations, 4. Contract $392,778 with BUSD for providing Mental Health Services in school programs, 6. Ordinance - Adopting more stringent building standards, 7. Companion Report Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley, 8. Contracts $600,000 in total for On-call Environmental Services, 9. Final Map - Approval to make 2747 San Pablo a 42 unit condo project, 10. Stop Sign Warrant Policy, 11. Support SB 378 PG&E shutoffs, 12. Budget Referral $250,000 environmental review and zoning planning for Ashby and North Berkeley BART, 13. Modifying Appointments to City Council Standing Policy Committees, 14. Support Impeachment, 15. $210,000 renovation Drop-In Center, 16. . $10,582 Community Gardening Collaborative, 17. $75,000 pedestrian and bike safety Oxford St, 18. Request for Information: Police Dispatch, 19. Budget Referral Expansion Homeless Navigation Facilities and Programs – 3rd Sleeping Unit – dollar amount not given in agenda documents, 20. Budget Referral $550,000 Wildfire Mitigation, ACTION: 21. goBerkeley North Shattuck, 22. Local Fire Code Amendments, 23. Public Hearing Approval of Bond for (affordable housing) 1601 Oxford (SAHA or affiliate), 24. ZAB Appeal 2701 Shattuck, 25. 1281 University to house up to 8-10 RV dwellers, 26. Revisions to Council Rules of Procedure, 27. Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 28. Wage Theft Prevention, 29. Address Traffic Enforcement and Bicycle Safety, 30. Surveillance Technology Report, 31. Energy Commission Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley, 32. Bird Safety Requirements, 33. Budget Referral Transportation support for mobility impaired homeless who are engaged in rehousing or other services.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/11_Nov/City_Council__11-12-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Youth Commission, 6:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: 8. Family Homelessness

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Presentation Megan Prier study on Berkeley Water, Access, Sanitation, Hygiene Assessment

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 9. Presentation on Adopt-a-Spot & 10. Action, 12. Presentation Pollinator Pathway, 15. Citywide Restroom Study/Master Plan, 16. Aquatic Park, 17. Marina Streets

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:

Lexipol Policies Subcommittee, 5:30 pm, Agenda: Policy review Officer Involved Shooting

Regular Meeting, 7 – 10 pm, Agenda: 10. Consider Revision to BPD Policy on questioning detainees about probation or parole status and conducting searches of detainees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Public Meeting San Francisco to Stockton Dredging Plan to Increase Crude Oil Tankers, 6 – 8 pm, 2935 Pinole Valley Rd, Pinole Public Library, Pinole, Agenda: Corps of Engineers Dredging Plan to enable greater amounts of crude tankers to travel to and from Bay Area Refineries, Contra Costa County and the Western States Petroleum Agency are project partners.

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/army-corps-of-engineers-oily-dredging-plan/

Forum with Nancy Skinner, Buffy Wicks, 6 – 8 pm, 2050 Center, Berkeley City College, Agenda: How to Save the World With Local Politics, climate change, air pollution, traffic fatalities

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-save-the-world-with-local-politics-tickets-73624295249?aff=northberkeleynow

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. FY 2019 Year End Results, FY 2020 First Quarter Update, including Gerneral Fund Reserves, Mayor’s Supplemental Budget Recommendations, Council’s Budget Referrals to be considered, 3. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance - $136,730,924, 4. Review of Fiscal Policies

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: I. Prohibition of Combustion Vehicles by 2045, III. Aquatic Park Maintenance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room

2528-B Durant – add distilled spirits – continue off calendar

3020 College – expand 3-story, 3902 sq ft existing building that exceeds maximum density, add roof deck, on consent

2348 Hilgard - construct 25 sq ft ground floor addition, on consent

2431 Fifth St / 2424 Sixth St – convert existing 31,420 sq ft building from 2 tenant spaces to 3, 10,803 sq ft light manufacturing and 2502 sq ft wholesale trade use in 2 of 3 tenant spaces, on consent

2128 Ward – add 2-story 2567 sq ft duplex on 10,088 sq ft lot with existing 2-story 2697 sq ft duplex, reduce required building separations, allow 4 required parking spaces,

1312 Josephine – legalize 65 sq ft balcony on existing 3-story, 8 unit 5796 sq ft building, increasing lot coverage to 50.5% where 35% is allowed

2099 MLK Jr Way – Project Preview – demolish 1-story auto service building and construct 62,419 sq ft, 7-story 69 ft tall, mixed-use with 72 dwellings (including 5 very low income dwellings), 12 parking spaces, 38 bicycle spaces

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, November 15, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, November 16, 2019

Adeline Corridor Community Meeting, 10 am – 1 pm, 3201 Adeline, Black Repertory Group Theater

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

Community Meeting: Ohlone Park Improvements, 10 am – 12 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16348

Sunday, November 17, 2019

Berkeley Half Marathon – start 7:30 am – expected finish 12 pm, check link for street closures

https://berkeleyhalfmarathon.com

_____________________________________

City Council November 19 Regular Meeting, email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info,

CONSENT: 2. $800,000 bid solicitations – Sanitary Sewer $500,000, Electrical $300,000, 3. Grant Submission to State for $284,463 Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention, 4. 2.5 hour Minimum Overtime Pay for Emergency Call Back in IT Dept., 6. Nominate North Berkeley BART Priority Development Area, 7. Contract $1,481,417 with Redgwick Construction Co. for Ninth Street Bicycle Pathway Extension Phase II, 7. Contract add $50,000 total $200,000 with HF&H Consultants LLC for Development In-house Commercial Hauling System, 8. Add $50,000 total $200,000 for study of City Providing Commercial Collection Services, 9. $2,348,732.70 purchase seven 25-yard Heavy Duty Rear Loading Collection Trucks, 10. $1,110,000 to purchase five 2020 North Star 155-1 Ambulances and dispose 3 Freightliner and 2 International ambulances by public auction. 11. Declaration Homeless Shelter Crisis, 12. Letter to Richmond City Council, CA EPA and CA Department of Toxics (DTSC) concerning recent action of cleaning up AstraZeneca Site Near Berkeley, 13. Budget Referral $15,000 BigBelly Trash Receptacles in Ohlone Park, 14. Referral to City Manager Amnesty Program for Undocumented Secondary Units, ACTION: 15. Budget Update, 16. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 18. a.&b. Recommendations Allocations Measure P Funds, 19. Short term Referral Process, 20. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 21. Short term Revenue Allocations for Civic Arts and Affordable Housing Trust Fund, 22. Modernized Contract Registration Workflow.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

_____________________________________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

3020 Acton 11-18-2019

1119 Arch 12-02-2019

2410 Blake 11-11-19

2801 Claremont 11-18-2019

3108 Deakin 11-12-2019

1225 Eighth 11-20-2019

2422 Fifth 11-19-2019

888 Indian Rock 11-18-2019

2026 Los Angeles 12-02-2019

1858 San Lorenzo 11-19-2019

2352 Shattuck 11-19-2019

1036 Sierra 11-25-2019

687 Spruce 11-20-2019

2110 Vine 11-12-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY