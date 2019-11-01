Worth Noting and Showing Up:



Public Restroom Study meetings: Ever need to use a restroom and can’t find one then attend either Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening meeting, details below



Tuesday – City Council – Presentation on new recycling center at 2nd and Gilman, Documents are several hundred pages, attend the presentation if you can.



Holiday Food Drive – November 1 – 29, daily from 8:30 a – 6 p, for more information https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16299







Plan Ahead:



November 12, 4 pm – Special City Council Meeting on Traffic Circles, link to sign petition to save Traffic Circle Trees, https://www.change.org/p/berkeley-city-council-grandfather-in-existing-traffic-circle-trees-ee3dbcc2-69b1-41d5-83a8-dd86a94ece3b



Agenda highlights and links for the November 12 regular City Council meeting follow list of weekly meetings



November 13, 6 – 8 pm, Pinole, Public Meeting on Corps of Engineers Dredging Plan to enable greater amounts of crude tankers to travel to and from Bay Area Refineries, https://350bayarea.org/event/public-meeting-on-corps-of-engineers-oily-sf-to-stockton-dredging-plan







Sunday, November 3, 2019



End of Daylight Savings Time – “fall back” 1hour.



Monday, November 4, 2019

2x2 Committee, 8:30 – 10 am, at 2020 Bonor Street, Room 126, Berkeley Unified School District, Agenda: 5. MOU joint properties, 6. Affordable Housing, 7. Oxford Geological Study, 8. 2020 March & November Ballot Measures

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/2x2_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Ground Breaking Ceremony at Live Oak Community Center, 11 am – 12 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16340

City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: Discussion items for future agendas

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda Planning for November 19 City Council Regular Meeting. Highlights of agenda follow list of meetings,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Commission on the Status of Women – Santa Rita Jail Subcommittee, 6:45 – 8 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 11. Council Proposal to modify role of commissions, 13. Socially Responsible Investments

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 - 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, (Rain/Smoke/Extreme Weather Cancels)

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Community Meeting: Citywide Restroom Study , 10 –11:30 am at 2442 Telegraph, Café Mezzo

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16322

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 2001 Center, 2nd Floor, Law Library

5 pm, Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee, Agenda: 5. Measure AA Report (owner move-in law)7. STAIRS Program

6 pm, Habitable and Sustainable Committee, Agenda: 5. Solar Cost Sharing, 6. Car Chargers, 7. Installation of dishwashers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Berkeley City Council , Tuesday, 6:00 pm , 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: Worksession 1. Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer Station Feasibility Study Presentation, 2. Development Vision Zero Action Plan - background - March 27, 2018 referral from Council to City Manager & Transportation Commission to develop implementation plan to eliminate all traffic (pedestrian, bicycle, vehicle) related fatalities to zero, 14. Support Impeachment Resolution,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/11_Nov/City_Council__11-05-2019_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Loan Administration Board, 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Room, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: B. State of Revolving Loan Fund, C. East Bay Media Center – loan modification request

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Loan_Admin_Board.aspx

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, Agenda: II. G. Library Response to Air Quality Events (AQI score > 150 ) – open Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library for at least 4 hours on Sundays

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 2. Presentation – Easy Does It, 3. Wildfires and Outages, 9. Elevator Ordinance, 10. New Construction & Renovations Accessibility Guidelines and Regulations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 9. Sanctioned Encampments, 10. Measure P Recommendations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Public Hearing: Land Hazard Mitigation Plan – https://www.cityofberkeley.info/mitigation/ 10.Transportation Impact Fee, 11. 2019 CA Housing Legislation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Meeting: Citywide Restroom Study, 6 – 7:30 pm at 1720 8th Street, James Kenney Recreation Center, 2nd Floor, Last of four meetings on public restrooms

Thursday, November 7, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, Room, 1st Floor Cypress Room, 2. Legal Rights for Legal Tender (cash), 3. Fair Access to Housing, 4. Bi-Annual Report on Funding for Housing (HAC), 5. Disposition 1631& 1654 Fifth Street, 6. Inclusionary Units in Qualified Opportunity Zones, 7. Proposed Formula Retail (Chain Store) Regulations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor, Agenda: 3. Kitchen Exhaust Ventilation, 3. Multi-year Bidding Process for Street Paving

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Public Hearing Community Needs, 6. Public Hearing Regional Analysis of Impediments, 9. T1, 12. Affordable Housing Framework, 14. Update State Housing Law

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda: 5. A. pending City agreement with State Historic Resources Commission, B. T1, D. Demolition 2650 Telegraph, 6. 1120 Second Street Wireless telecommunications facility

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, No agenda posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Meeting: Grove Park Renovation Project, 6 – 7:30 pm at 1730 Oregon, MLK, Jr. Youth Center, Agenda: Grove Park Field Renovation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16342

Friday, November 8, 2019

Reduced City Service Day

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/IT/Holiday_and_Reduced_Service_Days.aspx

Saturday, November 9, 2019

No city events found

350 Bay Area Hub meeting 8:45 am – 11 am, at 971 Tulare

Sunday, November 10, 2019

No city events found

Agenda Committee November 4, Planning for Council November 19, CONSENT: 2. $800,000 bid solicitations, 3. Grant Submission to State for $284,463 Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention, , 5. Nominate North Berkeley BART Priority Development Area, 6. Contract $1,481,417 with Redgwick Construction Co. for Ninth Street Bicycle Pathway Extension Phase II, 7. Contract add $50,000 total $200,000 with HF&H Consultants LLC for Development In-house Commercial Hauling System, 8. $2,348,732.70 purchase seven 25-yard Heavy Duty Rear Loading Collection Trucks, 9. $1,110,000 to purchase five 2020 North Star 155-1 Ambulances and dispose 3 Freightliner and 2 International ambulances by public auction. 10. Budget Referral $15,000 BigBelly Trash Receptacles in Ohlone Park, 11. Referral to City Manager Amnesty Program for Undocumented Secondary Units, ACTION: 12. Budget Update, 13. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 14. goBerkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot Project Update, 15. a.&b. Recommendations Allocations Measure P Funds, 16. Declaration Homeless Shelter Crisis, 17. Letter to Richmond City Council, CA EPA and CA Department of Toxics (DTSC) concerning recent action of cleaning up AstraZeneca Site Near Berkeley, 18. Cannabis Cryptocurrency Tax, 19. Referral Electric Moped Ride-Share Franchise Agreement,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

City Council November 12, Regular meeting agenda, email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info,

Agenda: CONSENT: 2. $40,093,600Bid solicitations, 4. Contract $392,778 with BUSD for providing Mental Health Services in school programs, 6. Ordinance - Adopting more stringent building standards, 7. Companion Report Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley, 8. Contracts $600,000 in total for On-call Environmental Services, 9. Final Map - Approval to make 2747 San Pablo a 42 unit condo project, 10. Stop Sign Warrant Policy, 11. Support SB 378 PG&E shutoffs, 12. Budget Referral $250,000 environmental review and zoning planning for Ashby and North Berkeley BART, 13. Modifying Appointments to City Council Standing Policy Committees, 15. $210,000 renovation Drop-In Center, 16. . $10,582 Community Gardening Collaborative, 17. $75,000 pedestrian and bike safety Oxford St, 18. Request for Information: Police Dispatch, 19. Budget Referral Expansion Homeless Navigation Facilities and Programs – 3rd Sleeping Unit – dollar amount not given in agenda documents, 20. Budget Referral $550,000 Wildfire Mitigation, ACTION: 21. goBerkeley North Shattuck, 22. Local Fire Code Amendments, 23. Public Hearing Approval of Bond for (affordable housing) 1601 Oxford (SAHA or affiliate), 24. ZAB Appeal 2701 Shattuck, 25. 1281 University to house up to 8-10 RV dwellers, 26. Revisions to Council Rules of Procedure, 27. Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 28. Wage Theft Prevention, 29. Address Traffic Enforcement and Bicycle Safety, 30. Surveillance Technology Report, 31. Energy Commission Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley, 32. Bird Safety Requirements, 33. Budget Referral Transportation support for mobility impaired homeless who are engaged in rehousing or other services.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/11_Nov/City_Council__11-12-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

­­­­­_________________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

3020 Acton 11-18-2019

2410 Blake 11-11-2019

2801 Claremont 11-18-2019

3108 Deakin 11-12-2019

1225 Eighth 11-20-2019

888 Indian Rock 11-18-2019

1858 San Lorenzo 11-19-2019

1036 Sierra 11-25-2019

687 Spruce 11-20-2019

2110 Vine 11-12-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

