After weeks of prevarication, bobbing, weaving and stonewalling White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney finally nailed it, admitting there was a quid pro quo in dealings with Ukraine.

Diving into the black hole he just dug Mulvaney stated unequivocally, “We do that all the time with foreign policy, adding: "I have news for everybody: Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.” Compounding Trump’s cruel policies, Mulvaney admitted that aid was withheld to the Northern Triangle countries in Central America to stem the tide of immigrants.

“This is the ordinary course of foreign policy,” he added with great pride.

“Get over it Mulvaney” – you just sank the presidency. If you are looking for another job after you leave the White House in disgrace, I suggest you contact a Rudy Giuliani who has many shady contacts in faraway places.