Holiday Food Drive – November 1 – 29, daily from 8:30 a – 6 p, for more information https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16299



Tuesday – City Council



Wednesday – Presentation on Traffic Circles and threats to Trees at Le Conte Neighborhood meeting – (City Council will be holding a special meeting on Traffic Circles on November 12 at 4 pm).



Saturday – Repair Café for broken household items, one item per person,



Sunday – End of Daylight Savings Time







Sunday, October 27, 2019



No City meetings or events found



Monday, October 28, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am – 12 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. a. Code Enforcement and fact finding Leonard Powell, b. Recommendations to bring justice to Leonard Powell and change of policies, c. Plan for public meeting on receivership, 3. Establishing Outdoor Emergency Shelter (sanctioned homeless encampment in Berkeley)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda planning for November 12, CONSENT: 4. Contract $392,778 with BUSD for providing Mental Health Services in school programs, 6. Ordinance - Adopting more stringent building standards, 7. Contracts $600,000 in total for On-call Environmental Services, 8. Approval to make 2747 San Pablo a 42 unit condo project. 9. Bird safe construction, 10. Stop Sign Warrant Policy, 11. Support SB 378 PG&E shutoffs, (12. – 16. Nov. Mid-year budget referrals) 12. $250,000 environmental review and zoning planning for Ashby and North Berkeley BART, 13. $210,000 renovation Drop-In Center, 14. $10,582 Community Gardening Collaborative, 15. $75,000 pedestrian and bike safety Oxford St, 16. $550,000 Wildfire Mitigation, ACTION: 17. Local Fire Code Amendments, 18. Public Hearing Approval of Bond for (affordable housing) 1601 Oxford (SAHA or affiliate), 19. ZAB appeal 2701 Shattuck, 20. 1281 University interim site to host RV dwellers, 21. a.&b. Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley, 22. Support impeachment actions, 23. Healthy Checkout Ordinance, 24. Request for Information: Police Dispatch, 25. Budget Referral: Transportation to support Mobility Impaired Homeless who are engaged in rehousing or other services, 26. Budget Referral Expansion Homeless Navigation facilities and programs,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, no agenda posted, check before going

http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Presentation Domestic Violence Report, 6. Presentation HR Director, 8. Update on Equal Pay Independent Audit

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 1. Action Skip the Slip – Goldman School of Public Policy Analysis, Annual Reports: 2. Urban Ore, 3. Community Conservation Centers, 4. Ecology Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, cancelled for Oct 28, to resume November 4 at 4 – 5 pm

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Rent Stabilization Board, Housing Counselors, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center to answer questions and provide counseling about rental housing in Berkeley

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Rent_Board_Staff_attendance_at_local_events.aspx

Berkeley City Council, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Closed Session, 5 pm – Pending Litigation, Grievance Pregarding Emergency Call Back IT employee, SEIU 1021 Community Services & Part-time Recreation Leaders Association

Regular Session, 6 – 11 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 4. Council Rules of Procedure revisions, 5. Conflict of Interest Code, 6. Contract $7,966,000 Berkeley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, d.b.a. Visit Berkeley, 7. $160,000 total, $85,000 Crisis System Evaluation, $75,000 2020 Ballot Initiatives Survey, 8. Contract Nov 2019 – July 31, 2021 for $45,000 with Management Partners to evaluate City Manager, 9. Add $300,000 to contract with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc for Citywide unarmed security total $3,084,798, 10. Add $150,000 to contract total $225,400 with Street Level Advisors for Zoning and Development Fee Feasibility Analyses, 11. Add $200,000 to contract total $250,000 with Redwood Toxicology Services for Drug and Alcohol Testing, 13. City Auditor Recommendation – City needs Domestic Violence Policy. 16. Add $200,000 to budget for lighting, camera, and signs to deter illegal dumping. 17. Referral to Civic Arts Commission to develop grant program for retaining creative spaces for artists, 18. Request for Presentation on City Code Enforcement Practices for Residential Properties, 21. Budget Referral $27,000 Landmarks Preservation Grants, 22. Referral to Disaster and Fire Safety Commission to consider amending Gas Shut-Off Valve Requirements, 23. Oversize vehicle restriction to prohibit commercial trucks exceeding 3 tons gross weight on streets impacting bicycle blvd networks, 24. Cameras at Ohlone Park Mural, ACTION: 27. Add North Shattuck Metered Parking to goBerkeley Program,28. Lava Mae Mobile Shower, 29. Wage Theft Prevention, 30. Referral: Telegraph Shared Street, 31. Develop Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, 32. Reserving General Funds for Housing trust Fund $500,000 SAHA 2527 San Pablo, $1,200,000 RCD 2001 Ashby, $50,000 NCLT 2321-2323 10th Street, 33. a.& b. Modify Enforcement Policies of Berkeley Smoke Free Multi-Unity Housing Ordinance, 34. Proposed Formula Retail (Chain Store) Regulations, 35. Referrals to address Traffic Enforcement and Bicycle Safety, INFORMATION REPORTS: 36. Referral Process, 37. City Property for Affordable Housing and Modular Micro-Unit Buildings. 41. goBerkeley Parking Rate and Time Limit Adjustments for North Shattuck Area for Dec 1, 2019.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Le Conte Neighborhood Association, 7:30 – 9 pm at 2905 Shattuck, Art House Gallery, Agenda: Do Trees in Berkeley Have a Future – Traffic Circle Report and Slide Show, Adeline Corridor Proposal to redesign Shattuck and Adeline

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Halloween - House of Screams, 6 – 9:30 pm at 1730 Oregon, Martin Luther King Jr Youth Center, all ages

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16298,

Halloween Community Parade, 3 – 6 pm at 2800 Park, Frances Albrier Community Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16297

Friday, November 1, 2019

No City meetings or events found

350 Bay Area - World Vegan Day, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, at 48 Shattuck Square, Veggie Grill, lunch with 33% going to 350 Bay Area, https://350bayarea.org/events-alt

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Transition Berkeley & Cal Zero Waste Repair Café, 1 – 4 pm, at 2701 MLK Jr Way, Berkeley Technology Academy, this is free repair service (not drop-off). RSVP requested

https://www.transitionberkeley.org

Sunday, November 3, 2019

End of Daylight Savings Time – “fall back” 1hour.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2909 Acton 10-30-2019

2410 Blake 11-11-2019

2422 Fifth 10-30-2019

2200-2220 Fourth 10-30-2019

888 Indian Rock 11-18-2019

1923 Ninth 10-30-2019

1226 Parker 10-28-2019

2451 Shattuck 10-30-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

1440 Hawthorne Terrace

1450 Hawthorne Terrace

2018-2036 University for UC Theater

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/ERMA/Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

