Arts & Events

For years, the East Bay Film Center in downtown Berkeley, founded in 1980, has produced the annual Berkeley Video and Film Festival, every year growing and diversifying.

This year, the Festival not only features 60 videos and films of different genres, nonfiction and fiction, in their Indie Film Festival Marathon, including many in their Film School Frenzy series from the famed University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts--many of the screenings featuring the filmmakers for Q&A sessions with the audience--but this year the Center has announced the two Sundays of the Festival will have free admission, due to a grant from the Berkeley Civic Arts Commission. (Donations are encouraged.)

Videos and films will include documentaries like 'Women of the Gulag,' 'Hippie Family Values,' 'Alternative Facts: Lies of Executive Order 9066,' 'Trees in Trouble: Saving America's Urban Forests'--and among the fictional films, a rarity: from the Library of Congress, the three minute "lost" 1910 silent film "of Berkeley provenance," "Samuel of Posen," starring M. B. Curtis, with Berkeley film historian Richard Schwartz in attendance.

For scheduling and ticket information go to www.berkeleyvideoandfilmfest. org