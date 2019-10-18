Worth Noting and Showing Up:



The Update Report on Vision 2020 (racial equity in Berkeley Public Schools) which is to be presented Tuesday evening at City Council is quite startling and can be read online. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/10_Oct/City_Council__10-22-2019_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx



The links and agenda highlights for the October 29 City Council meeting follow the weekly meeting list.







Sunday, October 20, 2019



City Open House, 11 am – 3 pm, Civic Center Park, Family oriented event to introduce residents to City Services and Staff https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16335

Monday, October 21, 2019

Berkeley City Council – Special Meeting (Retreat) 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, 2031 Bancroft Way, Main Branch Library Community Room, Agenda: Budget, Council Referrals, Strategic Plan and Council Rules and Procedures

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/10_Oct/City_Council__10-21-2019_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Homeless Commission Encampment Subcommittee, 4:30 pm at 2501 Telegraph, Peet’s

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Services Panel of Experts Agenda and Work Plan Subcommittee, 7:30 pm at 1724 San Pablo, Café Leila

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. a. RFP Subcommittee Recommendations to Fund 2527 San Pablo, 1740 San Pablo, 2321-2323 10th St, b. 2001 Ashby Development

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

4:30 pm, Council Closed Session, Conference Pending Litigation: 1444 Fifth Street LLC v. City of Berkeley Superior Court Case No.19032434, Gilmore V. City of Berkeley Case No. RG 189525180

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Council Special Session, Agenda: 1. Update 2020 Vision (racial equity in Berkeley public schools), 2. Census 2020, 3. Short-Term Rentals

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Community Meeting: Citywide Restroom Study, 6 – 7:30 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Central Library, 2nd of Four Meetings to assess existing public restrooms and develop strategies to meet current and future needs.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Parks_Rec_Waterfront/Level_3__-General/Citywide%20Restroom%20Study%20-%20Community%20Meetings%20-%20Flyer.pdf

Commission on the Status of Women Santa Rita Jail Subcommittee, 6:45 – 8 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Review of Progress, Safety Cells, Pregnancy, Transport

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Framework for Affordable Housing for Artists, Restrict use of BART Plaza for Sound Installations and Live Events,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 4. Seismic Transfer Tax Rebate, 5. Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update, 7. Special Tax Assessment for Wildfire Prevention, 8. October Public Shutoff

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, 1st Floor Spruce Room, 4. Building Electrification, 6. Update on Nov 5 Electrification workshop for Home Builders and Designers,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 10 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 10. Objective Standards for Shadows

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center,

5:30 pm, Lexipol Policies,

7 – 10 pm, Regular Meeting, Agenda: 8. Subcommittee Reports, Lexipol Policies, Probation & Parole Questioning, MOU Compendium, Standard of Proof, Use of Force, 9. Presentation Special Response Team, 10. Suveillance Use Policies, 11. a. Policy complaint regarding enforcement of traffic laws against bicyclists who run stop signs, b. Proposed amendment to PRC Regulations handling of informal of informal complaints, c. Lexipol Policies

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Public Works Commission Utility Undergrounding Phase 3, 4 – 5 pm at 1947 Center, no agenda posted

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Meeting: Frances Albrier Community Center Project Open House, 4 – 7 pm at Frances Albrier Community Center, T1 Bonds at Work, meet design team, see conceptual layout

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16334

Thursday, October 24, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 1947 Center, 3rd Floor Magnolia Room, Agenda: Amnesty Program for ADU, 3. Legal Rights for Legal Tender, 4. Fair Chance Access to Housing, 5. Allocation of U1 Funds to increase affordable housing and protect residents of Berkeley from homelessness, 6. Sell City Property 1631 Fifth and 1654 Fifth 6. Requiring Inclusionary Housing in Opportunity Zones https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 3. Interview and vote on nomination Farzaneh Izadi, 5. Crisis Response Consultant RFP,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Agenda:

2422 Fifth Street – Construct 3-story mixed use with 967 sq ft medical office and 2 dwelling units on rear of lot with existing duplex, request waive 2 residential parking spaces, on consent

3108 Deakin St – raise single family dwelling by 2’7”, add second dwelling unit and garage on ground floor, demolish 294 sq ft at rear of building and construct 560 sq ft addition, on consent

2110 Vine – convert 2 existing commercial spaces to one optometry practice office, on consent

2015 Eighth Street – demolish detached 2-car garage, construct new 2-unit 2200 sq ft building with roof deck, 2 uncovered parking spaces and reduce setback from 15’ to 5’

1581 Le Roy Ave – convert vacant elementary school to residential use, establish 50,000 sq ft main building as single-family dwelling incorporating art studio, unenclosed swimming pool, ADU, outdoor art space,

2352 – 2390 Shattuck – demolish existing commercial buildings, split lot, construct two 8-story buildings with 204 units (including 14 Very Low income units, 12,154 sq ft commercial space, 17,012 sq ft open space, 90 parking spaces,

2716-2718 Durant – lift 2-story dwelling to create 3-story dwelling, demolish single story dwelling at rear of lot and construct three 3-story townhomes, eliminate 1-car parking space and not provide required 3 parking spaces on site, staff recommend approve rehab front unit and deny variance to not provide parking,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16275

Friday, October 25, 2019

Councilmember Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, 2 – 4 pm at 2033 San Pablo, Lanesplitter Pizza

Saturday, October 26, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, October 27, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Plan Ahead:

November 12, City Council will be holding a special meeting on Traffic Circles. The Traffic Circle Task Force recommends retaining trees.” City staff/employees are preparing an opposition report to cut down trees. For more detail read the op-ed on threat to trees in traffic circles http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2019-10-04/article/47899?headline=Trees-in-Traffic-Circles-Are-Still-Threatened-by-the-City-of-Berkeley--Becky-O-Malley and Traffic Circle Task Force Recommendations as recorded in meeting minutes https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/10.2.19%20Draft%20MinutesTraffic%20Circle%20Task%20Force.pdf

City Council October 29 meeting is available for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info

Access full meeting agenda at https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/10_Oct/City_Council__10-29-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

CONSENT: 4. Council Rules of Procedure revisions, 3. Conflict of Interest Code, 6. Contract $7,966,000 Berkeley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, d.b.a. Visit Berkeley, 8. Contract Nov 2019 – July 31, 2021 for $45,000 with Management Partners to evaluate City Manager, 9. Add $300,000 to contract with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc for Citywide unarmed security total $3,084,798, 10. Add $150,000 to contract total $225,400 with Street Level Advisors for Zoning and Development Fee Feasibility Analyses, 11. Add $200,000 to contract total $250,000 with Redwood Toxicology Services for Drug and Alcohol Testing, 13. City Auditor Recommendation – City needs Domestic Violence Policy. 16. Add $200,000 to budget for lighting, camera, and signs to deter illegal dumping. 17. Referral to Civic Arts Commission to develop grant program for retaining creative spaces for artists, 18. Request for Presentation on City Code Enforcement Practices for Residential Properties, 21. Budget Referral $27,000 Landmarks Preservation Grants, 22. Referral to Disaster and Fire Safety Commission to consider amending Gas Shut-Off Valve Requirements, 23. Oversize vehicle restriction to prohibit commercial trucks exceeding 3 tons gross weight on streets impacting bicycle blvd networks, 24. Cameras at Ohlone Park Mural, ACTION: 27. Add North Shattuck Metered Parking to goBerkeley Program,28. Lava Mae Mobile Shower, 29. Wage Theft Prevention, 30. Referral: Telegraph Shared Street, 31. Develop Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, 32. Reserving General Funds for Housing trust Fund $500,000 SAHA 2527 San Pablo, $1,200,000 RCD 2001 Ashby, $50,000 NCLT 2321-2323 10th Street, 33. a.& b. Modify Enforcement Policies of Berkeley Smoke Free Multi-Unity Housing Ordinance, 34. Proposed Formula Retail (Chain Store) Regulations, 35. Referrals to address Traffic Enforcement and Bicycle Safety, INFORMATION REPORTS: 36. Referral Process, 37. City Property for Affordable Housing and Modular Micro-Unit Buildings. 41. goBerkeley Parking Rate and Time Limit Adjustments for North Shattuck Area for Dec 1, 2019.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2909 Acton 10-30-2019

1825 Berkeley Way 10-21-2019

1226 Parker 10-28-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

1440 Hawthorne Terrace

1450 Hawthorne Terrace

2018-2036 University for UC Theater

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/ERMA/Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY