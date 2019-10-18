Incensed at being challenged over his “brilliant Syrian policy”, thin skinned President Trump lashed out at his critics calling Speaker Pelosi a “third-rate politician” and former Defense Secretary James Mattis “the world’s most overrated general.” He then sent a warning to President Erdoğan of Turkey “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” Americans should be most concerned of Trump’s rapidly declining mental state. He is behaving more and more like a purulent child than the leader of a powerful country.

In a desperate effort at damage control to counter fierce criticism from House Democrats and Republicans, Trump dispatched Vice-President Pence and Secretary of State, Pompeo to Turkey and threatened to 'totally destroy and obliterate' Turkey's economy. Pelosi described Trumps’ temper tantrums as “a serious meltdown”.

Trump's prior refusal to confront President Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin raises serious concerns of his massive conflicts of interest. If Democrats are able to force him to release his tax returns it would expose his business interests in Turkey and possibly Russia. This might complete the missing pieces of the puzzle of his deference to President Erdoğan and Putin who helped get him elected.