

American foreign policy continues to sink into a bottomless pit of policy blunders.





In 2003 President GW Bush, his hawkish Vice-President Cheney and British Prime Minister, Tony Blair (Bush’s poodle) crafted a fictitious tale of WMD’s, to justify the invasion of Iraq.





Following the “shock and awe” invasion resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and scores of Americans, Paul Bremer, head of the Coalition Provisional Authority d unilaterally disbanded the Iraqi military and began a process of de-Ba’athification of the Iraqi government and police forces which coalesced into the armed ISIS insurgency.

They went on to loot, rampage and torture non-believing infidels and the Yezidi minority. Whole families were slaughtered and young girls were forced to become sex slaves. Driven from Iraq, ISIS fighters moved to Syria where they encountered fierce opposition from Kurdish fighters supported by US airpower. Thousands of ISIS fighters were captured and the movement all but vanished until one fateful “off-script moment” phone call between President Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Putting his political ambitions ahead of the welfare of our Kurdish allies, Trump ordered the immediate withdrawal of US troops effectively giving a green light to Turkey to attack the Kurds. Scores of Kurds perished in the brutal Turkish aerial onslaught. Left unguarded, hundreds of ISIS fighters escaped. 1,000 Americans troops still remain in Syria. Abandoned by the US, the Kurds switched sides hoping the messianic Assad forces and Russians would protect them. To add to America’s woes, 50 U.S tactical nuclear weapons are stored at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, about 250 miles from the Syrian border.



In another bizarre twist, President Trump ordered 2,000 US troops to Saudi Arabia to protect the heavily armed Saudis. In an act of “magnanimous Christian gesture” Trump forgave “bone saw (BS) Salman” for the murder and chilling dismemberment of Washington Post Kashoggi. Trump’s gut is leading us to perdition.

Oh, America patriots where art thou? For more go to, http://callforsocialjustice.bl ogspot.com/

