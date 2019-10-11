A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 10:33 p.m. and was centered 2.2 miles north of Walnut Creek.

Police in Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Martinez said they've received no reports of any injuries or damage.

As of 10:51 p.m., BART trains were running at reduced speeds while track inspections are made.

BART officials said to expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes systemwide.