The list of meetings with agenda highlights is especially long with both the City Council Agenda Committee meeting and City Council Regular meeting on Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is packed with City Council, Sunshares and the 4th Democratic Debate all running simultaneously. If you are interested in solar, consider attending the SunShares workshop.



If you don’t or can’t have solar on your roof you can still choose 100% renewable electricity thru Opt Up for 100% Clean Electricity through East Bay Community Energy by choosing Renewable 100 https://ebce.org/opt-up/. If your budget is too squeezed to pay a few more dollars a month for 100% renewable Brilliant 100% is carbon free (no nuclear) and the same cost as PG&E.







November 12, City Council will be holding a special meeting on Traffic Circles. The Traffic Circle Task Force recommends retaining trees.” City staff/employees are preparing an opposition report to cut down trees. For more detail read the op-ed on threat to trees in traffic circles http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2019-10-04/article/47899?headline=Trees-in-Traffic-Circles-Are-Still-Threatened-by-the-City-of-Berkeley--Becky-O-Malley and Traffic Circle Task Force Recommendations as recorded in meeting minutes https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/10.2.19%20Draft%20MinutesTraffic%20Circle%20Task%20Force.pdf



Sunday, October 13, 2019



Bay Area Bee and Pollinator Fair, 10 am – 3 pm, at Berkeley Flea Market – Ashby BART parking lot, information for supporting bee and other populations through creating friendly gardens,



Alameda County Residents - Albany Golden Gate Fields Mattress and Box Springs Drop-off – follow link to fill out form to arrange drop-off, 1100 Eastshore Highway, Golden Gate Fields North Parking lot. Besides matresses you can drop off the usual hazardous waste



Monday, October 14, 2019

Indigenous Peoples Day – Berkeley City Holiday

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

East Bay SunShares Workshops, Tuesday, October 15, 6 – 7:30 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, pre-registration requested (not required). SunShares makes it easier and more affordable for Bay Area residents to go solar. https://www.bayareasunshares.org/events

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda Planning for Oct 29 Council Meeting, CONSENT: 2. Council Rules of Procedure revisions, 3. Conflict of Interest Code, 4. Contract $7,966,000 Berkeley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, d.b.a. Visit Berkeley, 6. Contract $45,000 to Management Partners to evaluate City Manager, 7. Add $300,000 to contract with First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc for Citywide unarmed security total $3,084,798. 8. Reserving General Funds for Housing trust Fund $500,000 SAHA 2527 San Pablo, $1,200,000 RCD 2001 Ashby, $50,000 NCLT 2321-2323 10th Street, 9. Add $150,000 to contract total $225,400 with Street Level Advisors for Zoning and Development Fee Feasibility Analyses, 10. Add $200,000 to contract total $250,000 with Redwood Toxicology Services for Drug and Alcohol Testing, 12. City Auditor Recommendation – City needs Domestic Violence Policy. 14. Add $200,000 to budget for lighting, camera, and signs to deter illegal dumping. 16. Support HR1595 Secure and Fair Banking Act 2019, 17. Budget Referral $27,000 Landmarks Preservation Grants, 18. Support CA Assembly Bill 500 paid maternity leave for teachers, ACTION: 19. Renewal Elmwood Business Improvement District (BID) 20. Renewal Solano BID, 21. Add North Shattuck Metered Parking to goBerkeley Program, 22. a.&b. Allocation Measure P Funds, 23. a.& b. Modify Enforcement Policies of Berkeley Smoke Free Multi-Unity Housing Ordinance, 24. Public Works Commission 5-year Paving Plan, 25. Referral to Disaster and Fire Safety Commission to consider amending Gas Shut-Off Valve Requirements, 26. Extend JSISHL subcommittee to Sept 2020, 27. Referral to Civic Arts Commission to develop grant program for retaining creative spaces for artists, 28. Request for Presentation on City Code Enforcement Practices for Residential Properties, 29. Adopt ordinance to prohibit commercial trucks exceeding 3 tons gross weight on streets impacting bicycle blvd networks, 30. Cameras at Ohlone Park Mural, 31. Require Inclusionary Units in developments in Qualified Opportunity Zones, 32. Proposed Formula Retail (Chain Store) Regulations, 33. Referrals to address Traffic Enforcement and Bicycle Safety, INFORMATION REPORTS: 34. Referral Process, 35. City Property for Affordable Housing and Modular Micro-Unit Buildings. 39. goBerkeley Parking Rate and Time Limit Adjustments for North Shattuck Area for Dec 1, 2019.

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

4:30 pm Closed Session, Agenda: 1. Consultation with Legal Counsel Pending Litigation 1444 Fifth St v. City of Berkeley, 2. Conference with Labor Negotiators Berkeley Police Association

6:00 pm Regular Council Session, Agenda: Consent: 5. Add $60,903 total $985,747 Verint Systems Inc. Software Maintenance, 6. Approve plans, accept bid $3,056,900 (includes $277,900 contingency) from D.L. Falk Construction for Central Library Improvements, 7. Approve Plans, accept bid $1,191,342 (includes contingency $198,557) from Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenny Park, 8. Approve plans, accept bid $505,684 ( includes $65,959 Contingency) from J.A. Gonsalves&Son Construction for Bay Trail Extension to Berkeley Marina, 9. Grant application $71,510 to BAAQMD Berkeley Marina Bicycle Electronic Locker Project, 10. Mills Act Contract 2524 Dwight Way with NCR Properties LLC./Nathan D Geroge, 11. Mills Act Contract 1730 Spruce with Jeff Lipton, 12. Mills Act Contract 2526 Hawthorne Terrace with John Komoroske and Daniel McDonald, 13. On-call construction $500,000 Kitchell/CEM, Inc, $500,000 Cooper Pugeda Management, Inc.,14 - 15. Renewal Business Improvement District (BID) Advisory Boards for 2020 Elmwood and Solano, 16. Protect from deportation DACA, TPS (Temporary Protected Status, DED (Deferred Enforced Departure), 18. Grant Referral $150,000 for Capoeira Arts Foundation, 19. Health Impact Assessment Outreach Coordinator for closure of Alta Bates, 21. Authorize Additional Inclement Weather Shelter at Old City Hall from Oct 15 2019-April 30, 2020, 24. Prohibit Use of Face Recognition Technology, 25. Support Auto Worker’s Strike, 27. Declare Wildfire Prevention and Safety Top Priority, 28. Budget referral 24/7 free standing Public Restroom Facility Telegraph BID, 29. Referral to City Manager Shared Streets – Telegraph, 30. Ban Racial, Ethnic, Cultural, Religious Discrimination on Basis of Hairstyle or Headwear, 31. Adopt Resolution Support Seamless Transit Principles, Action: 32. Revised Agreement with CA State Historic Preservation Officer, 33. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations, Phase 1, 34. Zoning Ordinance Modification to Support Small Business, 35. Deaccession of Berkeley Big People, 36. Grant Writing Services, 37. Pathways – STAIR Center 1st year evaluation, 38. Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 39. Settlement Authority City Manager for Worker’s Compensation Claims - $75,000/employee 40. Wage Theft Prevention 41. Referral to City Manager Develop a Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, Information Reports 42. 2019 3rd Qtr Investment, 43. Audit Update: Construction Permits, 44. Homeless Commission Workplan,

Mental Health Commission Mobile Crisis Response Subcommittee, 4 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: MCH input into hiring consultant to evaluate Crisis Response Unit, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Youth Commission, 6:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: 8. Aquatics Update, Swim Lessons and the Willard Pool, 9. Gender Neutral Bathrooms, 10. BHS Environmental Initiative https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

4th Democratic Debate, 5 pm on CNN or live stream cnn.com and nytimes.com https://www.digitaltrends.com/news/watch-october-democratic-debate-2019-primary-livestream-start-time/

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Open House – Berkeley Planning Department, 4 – 6 pm, at 1947 Center, 3rd Floor, Meet Staff, learn how to submit project applications, visit the “answer station,” partake in light refreshments, giveaways.

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 4. & 5. Presentations PG&E Savings Assistance Program, 5. Electric Scooter Share Program, 6. PG&E Shutoff.

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Presentation Willie Philips Gentrification, 15. Lack of Phone Booths and charging stations, 16. Encampments Proposal, 17. Rent Control Recommendation.

Community Meeting: Citywide Restroom Study, 6 – 7:30 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, 1st of Four Meetings to assess existing public restrooms and develop strategies to meet current and future needs.

Thursday, October 17, 2019

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. b. Recommendations for Fossil Free Berkeley (Energy Commission) b. Companion Report. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, Agenda: 5. Presentation State Housing Legislation by Brian Augusta & Associates, 6. Appeal 1354 Grizzly Peak, 7. Appeal 472 Kentucky, 8.Action Items 2020 General Adjustment, Relocation Assistance Payments, Response to HUD proposed changes, Housing for a Diverse, Equitable and Creative Berkeley Framework, 2020 Census.

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center.

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Willow Room, Agenda: B.1. Milvia Bikeway, 2. Safe Routes to School, 3. Pedestrian Master Plan. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, No Agenda Posted, Check before going.

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center.

Friday, October 18, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Housing Framework: What’s happening with Measures O, P and U1, Saturday, October 19, 10 am at Harriet Tubman Terrace

Sunday, October 20, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2909 Acton 10-30-2019

1825 Berkeley Way 10-21-2019

41 Fairlawn 10-15-2019

1226 Parker 10-28-2019

2512 Telegraph 10-17-2019

151 Tunnel 10-16-2019

1440 Hawthorne Terrace

1450 Hawthorne Terrace

2018-2036 University for UC Theater

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 –CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/ERMA/Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Update goBerkeley (RPP)

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

